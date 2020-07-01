'Trading Nation' Traders Are Bullish On Gold

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global and J.C. O'Hara of MKM Partners shared their bullish view on gold.

Sanchez sees the beginning of a new trend for gold, driven by debt-driven stimulus. She said that one of the biggest elements that drives gold is a direction of yields and she expects that low yields and money printing are going to have a stimulative effect on gold for years to come. The direction of the U.S. dollar could work against it, but volatility works in its favor, added Sanchez.

O'Hara said that the most important driver for gold has been a real yield and as it continues to move lower, it makes gold more attractive. Real yields have been negative and declining for the majority of 2020 and O'Hara sees no end to that trend in the foreseeable future. He believes that gold could move to $1,900.