This Investor Is Most Comfortable In Precious Metals

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Peter Boockvar of Bleakley Advisory Group said that in this world of negative interest rates, zero interest rates and seemingly unlimited money printing by major central banks, he is most comfortable in a position of gold and silver.

After we re-open, he foresees higher inflation as the demand offsets the ability of the economy to supply goods and services. In such an environment, he sees crude oil and agriculture as attractive investments.