Beef Association Exec Says There's No Shortage

The American public needs to understand there is no shortage of beef or beef products across the country, the National Cattlemen's Beef Association's Ethan Lane told CNBC in a Tuesday interview.

The Beef Industry's Plans

The beef industry as a whole has sufficient capacity, cattle, slaughter ability and ability to transport beef across the country, Lane said.

The Trump administration labeled the beef industry as part of the country's critical infrastructure, which will help the industry navigate through a difficult period moving forward, he said.

The association remains in constant communication with the beef industry's supply chain from top to bottom, and each level has plans in place to deal with the safety of their workers, Lane said.

There are contingency plans to keep factories operating if a worker gets sick, he said.

So far, Lane said he is encouraged by inspections made by multiple federal government agencies.

Beef Suppliers Shift To Retail

The restaurant industry is at an unprecedented time in history, with tens of thousands of locations forced to close their doors to clients and switch strictly to an off-premises model.

Lane said he has seen a 77% increase in beef sales since last week alone.

Some of the wholesale beef suppliers that cater to restaurants have shifted toward the retail sector to address consumer demand, he said.

Related Links:

6 Fast Food Deals And 5 Home Cooking Inspirations

'Dose Of Reality': Shake Shack, GrubHub Execs Offer Business Updates