Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Philadelphia Gold and Silver Index

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019 7:11pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Philadelphia Gold and Silver Index (NASDAQ: XAU).

It traded more than 10 times its average daily put volume on Tuesday and that was a result of one large trade. A trader bought 20,000 contracts of the Aug. 87.50 puts for $0.90. The trade breaks even at $86.60 or 6.11% below the current stock price.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options Action

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
