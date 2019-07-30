On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Philadelphia Gold and Silver Index (NASDAQ: XAU).

It traded more than 10 times its average daily put volume on Tuesday and that was a result of one large trade. A trader bought 20,000 contracts of the Aug. 87.50 puts for $0.90. The trade breaks even at $86.60 or 6.11% below the current stock price.