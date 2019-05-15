Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Report: Mnuchin Sounds Optimistic Note On US, Canada Trade Talks
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 15, 2019 3:47pm   Comments
Share:
Report: Mnuchin Sounds Optimistic Note On US, Canada Trade Talks

The U.S. may be nearing an agreement with Mexico and Canada to roll back tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a Senate subcommittee Wednesday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

On another front, Mnuchin said negotiators are likely to travel to China soon to continue trade negotiations, the newspaper said. 

President Donald Trump has instructed trade advisers to find a solution to the matter, the cabninet member said. 

The Trump administration imposed tariffs on steel (25 percent) and aluminum (10 percent) from most countries around the world last year.

Morgan Stanley estimates that Trump's tariffs on steel, aluminum, washing machines and solar panels, as of March 2018, covered 4.1 percent of U.S. imports.

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau told The New York Times last month that levies could jeopardize Canada's ratification of the revised version of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Chrystia Freeland, Canada's foreign minister, is expected to meet Wednesday with Trump's top trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer, the Times said. 

Related Links:

Auto Stocks Move Higher After Report Of Import Tariff Delay

China's Foreign Ministry Responds To US Tariffs

Photo by PunkToad/Wikimedia

Posted-In: Morgan Stanley tariffs The New York TimesCommodities Politics Markets Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + SPY)

China's Foreign Ministry Responds To US Tariffs
China Will Raise Tariffs On $60B Worth Of US Goods To 25% By June 1
The Week In Cannabis: A&F Tries CBD, GW Pharma Soars On Results, Denver Decriminalizes Mushrooms
How Loss Aversion Is Eating Into Your Investing Returns
Trump Tweets Up A Storm About China As Tariffs Jump To 25%
A Better Way To Beat Beta
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

At Home Surges After Report Of Kohl's Acquisition Interest