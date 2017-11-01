Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Case Of PetroChina, The Worst Stock Slump Ever

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2017 9:48am   Comments
Share:
The Case Of PetroChina, The Worst Stock Slump Ever
Related PTR
BP's Review of World Energy Outlines General 2016 Behaviour
PureFunds Talks WannaCry Fallout, Cybersecurity Stocks

The unofficial title of the world's worst stock slump is awarded to PetroChina Company Limited (ADR) (NYSE: PTR), Bloomberg reported. China's state-owned energy producer also holds the title of being the first trillion-dollar valued company, but that was back in 2007, and the company is worth just north of $200 billion today.

By dollar amount at least, the loss of $800 billion of market value represents the largest elimination of shareholder wealth. Granted, by percentage decline there are bigger losers than PetroChina, such as DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS). The stock is down around 99.9 percent over the past 12 months.

Nevertheless, the elimination of $800 billion in shareholder value represents a dollar amount that is larger than Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)'s entire market cap of $608 billion and the estimated U.S. fiscal 2017 budget deficit of $668 billion.

PetroChina's stock has been crushed due to economic policy shifts the Chinese government has made over the past decade, Bloomberg said. For example, the government shifted away from a commodity-intensive development model and cracked down on "speculative manias," which helped boost the stock above the $1 trillion mark in the first place. Of course, the 44 percent decline in oil prices over the past 10 years contributed to the stock's sell-off over the years.

But investors hoping for a rebound in PetroChina's stock may want to reconsider, at least according to Toshihiko Takamoto, a Singapore-based money manager. He told Bloomberg that PetroChina's stock still looks expensive as it is trading at 36 times earnings. By comparison, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX)'s stock is trading at 25 times earnings and Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) at 22 times earnings.

Related Links:

New ETF Focuses On China's Clean Environment Initiatives

12 Stocks Moving Following China Import News
________
Image Credit: CEphoto, Uwe Aranas, via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Bloomberg China China OilCommodities Global Top Stories Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DRYS + CVX)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 80 Points; Supercom Shares Rise After Q3 Results
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Climb After Amazon, Alphabet Results
12 Stocks To Watch For October 27, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2017
DryShips: Clear Sailing Or Will It Sink Again?
Emphasizing Leveraged Energy ETFs During Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on PTR

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.