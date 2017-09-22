Gold Risk Reversals Point To Further Downside

Gold [XAU/USD] regained poise in Asia on news that North Korea may consider a nuclear test in the Pacific ocean of an unprecedented scale.

The metal rose to a high of $1298 [50-DMA] and has last been seen trading around $1297 levels.

Daily chart

The 14-day RSI remains bearish below 50.00

Stochastic is oversold.

A positive close today and a bullish follow-through on Monday would add credence to the oversold stochastic, also signaling that a short-term bottom is in place.

However, the technical correction could be short-lived, if we take into account the risk reversals.

One-month 25-delta risk reversals

The risk reversals gauge fell into the negative territory earlier this month and has extended the drop to -0.65; the lowest level since July 14.

The negative print indicates increased demand for put options, i.e. downside bets.

Unless there is a notable pickup in the risk reversals, the metal looks set to fade the technical rallies. On charts, the downward sloping 10-DMA [currently seen at $1313] is likely to cap gains.

