Gold Risk Reversals Point To Further Downside
Gold [XAU/USD] regained poise in Asia on news that North Korea may consider a nuclear test in the Pacific ocean of an unprecedented scale.
The metal rose to a high of $1298 [50-DMA] and has last been seen trading around $1297 levels.
Daily chart
- The 14-day RSI remains bearish below 50.00
- Stochastic is oversold.
A positive close today and a bullish follow-through on Monday would add credence to the oversold stochastic, also signaling that a short-term bottom is in place.
However, the technical correction could be short-lived, if we take into account the risk reversals.
One-month 25-delta risk reversals
The risk reversals gauge fell into the negative territory earlier this month and has extended the drop to -0.65; the lowest level since July 14.
The negative print indicates increased demand for put options, i.e. downside bets.
Unless there is a notable pickup in the risk reversals, the metal looks set to fade the technical rallies. On charts, the downward sloping 10-DMA [currently seen at $1313] is likely to cap gains.
