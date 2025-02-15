Zinger Key Points
Women Grow has announced the formation of the Women Grow Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing women entrepreneurs and professionals in the cannabis industry through advocacy, education and funding. The Foundation will officially launch at the Women Grow Leadership Summit's opening breakfast on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 8:00 AM at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.
“The Women Grow Foundation is dedicated to empowering women in cannabis through strategic funding, mentorship, and policy advocacy,” said Dr. Chanda Macias, CEO of Women Grow. “By addressing systemic barriers and providing targeted resources, we aim to create lasting change and meaningful opportunities for women at all stages of their careers and businesses.”
Stearns Bank Pledges $15,000 In Support
At the launch event, Stearns Bank will present a $15,000 donation, reinforcing its commitment to supporting women in cannabis. This contribution highlights the financial industry’s role in fostering equity within the sector. According to Dr. Macias, “female entrepreneurs receive just 3% of venture capital funding despite data showing that female-led ventures perform on par with their male-led counterparts.”
Foundation's Mission and Focus Areas
The Women Grow Foundation aims to address key barriers that have historically hindered women's progress in the cannabis industry. It will operate under a yearly membership model and focus on three main areas:
Legalization And Policy Reform
- Advocating for policy changes at state and federal levels
- Supporting grassroots legislative efforts
- Ensuring diverse representation in regulatory discussions
Entrepreneurship And Funding
- Connecting women to grants and investment opportunities
- Providing business development education
- Helping women overcome financial barriers to launching and scaling businesses
Career Development
- Offering mentorship programs
- Providing professional training
- Assisting with job placement and career advancement
Membership And Financial Support
Membership in the Women Grow Foundation will offer early access to funding opportunities, business development resources and networking with industry leaders. Membership options include:
- Student Membership – $79/year
- Corporate Membership – $500/year
- Women Grow Circle Program – $1,000-$5,000/year
Funding for the foundation will come from memberships, individual and corporate donations, foundation grants and state and federal programs. Industry partners and corporate sponsors will play a crucial role in supporting its advocacy efforts and community initiatives.
How To Get Involved
Women Grow Foundation welcomes individuals and businesses to contribute by becoming members, making donations or partnering in sponsorships.
To register for the Women Grow 2025 Leadership Summit, visit WomenGrow.com.
Lead image via Shutterstock
