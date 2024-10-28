North Dakota Ad Campaign Backs Adult Use Cannabis Legalization, Eyeing Economic Gains

North Dakota advocates have launched an ad campaign for Measure 5, a ballot initiative proposing the legalization of adult-use cannabis, aiming to capture millions in tax revenue and support local economic growth.

With Election Day a week away, the ad, led by the New Economic Frontier campaign, highlights the financial benefits North Dakota could gain by following neighboring states that have already legalized cannabis.

North Dakota Missing Out On Legalization's Economic Potential?

"Would you throw away millions of dollars?" the ad asks, underscoring the tax revenue North Dakota currently forfeits as nearby states like Montana profit from cannabis sales. According to campaign data, Montana generated over $118 million in tax revenue within two years of legalization—a potential model for North Dakota.

In a promotional email, New Economic Frontier also stressed the broader benefits of Measure 5, including potential job growth and criminal justice reform, while appealing to voters’ desire for self-reliance and economic stability.

The new ad from New Economic Frontier supports Measure 5.

Voter Uncertainty, Conservative Groups Pose Challenge For Measure 5

Despite a recent poll showing the measure has strong support, voter indecision remains a hurdle, according to Marijuana Moment. The campaign is rallying undecided voters, emphasizing that cannabis legalization aligns with conservative values, such as individual freedom and economic self-sufficiency.

However, the path to Measure 5's approval is fraught with opposition. Key organizations, including North Dakota's Medical Association and law enforcement groups, argue that cannabis legalization could increase public health risks and strain resources.

Lawmakers, too, remain divided on potential economic impacts, with the state projecting $10.3 million in revenue for 2025-2027 if Measure 5 passes. Meanwhile, supporters of the measure note that legalization could provide funds to improve infrastructure and public services without increasing existing taxes.

Many North Dakotans face harsh penalties for cannabis use, impacting their access to essential services like rental assistance. Property owner Alexandra shares how these unjust penalties affect her tenants. It's time for change! #Measure5 #CannabisLegalization pic.twitter.com/xfbEosurWi — New Economic Frontier (@NEFNORTHDAKOTA) October 25, 2024

Measure 5: Key Cannabis Legalization Details

If passed, Measure 5 would permit adults 21 and older to purchase and possess up to one ounce of cannabis. The legislation would limit the number of licensed dispensaries and allow residents to grow cannabis for personal use, with restrictions to prevent monopolies within the industry.

As the election approaches, the outcome of Measure 5 remains uncertain. Advocates urge supporters to vote, emphasizing the potential economic and social benefits of legalization for North Dakota.

