Wanda James, the first Black person in the U.S. to receive a cannabis-dispensary license, has observed both the empowering potential of the marijuana industry and the systemic barriers that continue to persist. And she wants VP Kamala Harris to step up to the plate and do something about latter.

"Vice President Harris has made it clear that her administration aims to ‘break down unjust legal barriers by legalizing marijuana nationally,'" wrote James in a guest commentary for the Denver Post. "This pledge signals a long-overdue shift toward equity, justice, and the dismantling of the drug war's harmful legacy."

Before opening her dispensary Simply Pure in Colorado, James served on Barack Obama's finance committee in 2008.

Enter Kamala Harris

Harris pledges to legalize marijuana federally and make cannabis access "the law of the land." But James says there is an urgent issue that threatens to undermine this progress: monopolistic control of the cannabis market.

Read Also: Kamala Harris’ Marijuana Plan Could ‘Remove Barriers To Employment, Housing And Education For Black Men’ Industry Leaders Say

"Harris' vision for breaking down barriers is critical, and her commitment to federal legalization offers an opportunity for the cannabis industry to reflect its true values: equity, access, and fairness," wrote James, the CEO of Simply Pure. "But this vision cannot come to fruition unless we first break up the monopolies and ensure that the market is open to all. Antitrust reform in cannabis is not just a legal necessity–it's a moral one."

Colorado Cannabis Market: Big Players Take All

Real equity in the cannabis industry cannot be achieved if the market remains dominated by a small number of powerful entities, as is the case in Colorado, James points out.

When medical cannabis was first legalized in Colorado, vertical integration was mandated. This required businesses to control cultivation, processing and retail sales under one operation. Although this requirement has since been lifted for some, a new form of monopoly has emerged.

"Independent producers are still forced to sell their products through vertically integrated entities that control the distribution channels. This setup creates artificial barriers to entry for smaller players, many of whom are minority-owned businesses," James says. "The market remains dominated by the same entities, acting as gatekeepers, and stifling innovation and competition."

Now What?

James contends that Colorado should lead the way in demonstrating how cannabis can be regulated fairly and equitably, not just a select few.

"It's time for true reform–not just at the federal level, but in our own backyards. As we look toward a future where cannabis is legal nationwide, let's ensure that monopolies and gatekeeping don't determine who gets to succeed. Colorado, we must lead the way in building a cannabis market that works for everyone," concluded James.

See Wanda James's full article HERE.

Read next:

Photo of Wanda James courtesy of Confident Cannabis