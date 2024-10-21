DeSantis Battles Former Allies Donald Trump, Jeff Roe Over Florida's Cannabis Legalization Push

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is in a high-stakes political battle against yet another political ally, Jeff Roe, over the ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana, known as Amendment 3.

Roe, a well-known GOP operative, ran the super PAC supporting DeSantis' 2024 presidential bid. At the time, former President Donald Trump told Republican candidates not to hire Roe or his consulting firm Axiom.

But now, as Trump is on the other side of DeSantis' battle to defeat Amendment 3, Roe has moved into the legalization camp and is working to pass the marijuana initiative, which will appear on the ballot in the November 2024 election.

Does DeSantis’ Political Future Hinge On The Cannabis Issue?

DeSantis invested considerable political resources to block the cannabis initiative as well as another ballot measure that would overturn Florida's six-week abortion ban, noted an NBC report which looked closely at the DeSantis-Roe row.

DeSantis' opposition to these measures stems not only from ideological beliefs but also from political calculations. Both the marijuana and abortion measures have the potential to reshape the state's legal and cultural landscape, potentially undercutting DeSantis' conservative legislative achievements.

The governor's allies acknowledge the uphill battle as the pro-legalization campaign group Smart and Safe Florida has amassed over $100 million in support of the amendment, with the help of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF.

New Poll: Cannabis Legalization Is Looking Like A Shoo-In

Meanwhile, a new poll from the University of North Florida's Public Opinion Research showed support for Amendment 3 remained level over the past year with roughly two in three Florida voters planning to vote in favor of it, reported Florida Politics on Monday.

In keeping with Florida law, an amendment requires 60% of the vote to pass and become part of the state constitution. Even taking into account the poll's 3.49-percentage-point margin of error, notes the outlet, the numbers show Amendment 3 on a smooth ride to passage.

"After years of polling on marijuana in Florida, both medical and recreational, it is clear that the majority is in favor of legalization," said Dr. Michael Binder, PORL faculty director at UNF.

