Muay Thai Legend 'Huracán' Talks Business, Wellness & Cannabis As His Boxing Brand Expands To US

"Being born into a poor family was the greatest fortune I ever had,” says Guillermo “Huracán” Benítez. He reflects on a journey that has taken him from humble origins in Argentina to become a revered figure in the world of professional combat sports.

Today, he stands not only as a former champion but as a successful entrepreneur and wellness advocate, close to expanding his boxing brand into the U.S. market.

How A Fitness Fix Led To Rapid Combat Sports Success

Benítez’s foray into kickboxing and Muay Thai began unexpectedly when he was 28. Originally a passionate soccer player, he shifted focus after a friend suggested trying martial arts to maintain his fitness. “I tried it and I loved it,” he said. He quickly showed natural talent, winning amateur tournaments consecutively without prior aspirations of becoming a professional fighter.

His connection with Dojo Serpiente, a prominent martial arts gym in Argentina founded by Cristian Bosch, played a crucial role in his development. Under Bosch's mentorship, Benítez grew in the sport and secured Argentine, South American and Thai championships, becoming a formidable name in the sport.

Bosch (second from left) and Benítez (second from right)

All Or Nothing: Building Businesses While Winning Titles

Despite his success in the ring, Benítez never dedicated himself solely to fighting. Throughout his life, he managed to build various businesses, all while maintaining his combat career. “I was an entrepreneur, not just a fighter,” he noted, underscoring the dual roles he played and the struggles to maintain a balance between work, family and his passion for Muay Thai.

Left: Bosch and Benítez preparing for a fight (2013) / Right: Bosch fighting (2015)

The discipline and determination he acquired in the ring soon translated into a new venture outside it, as he turned his attention to a gap in the market for quality boxing gear in Argentina. After stepping away from fighting in 2019 and returning from a trip to Thailand with his wife, she encouraged him to pursue his vision. “She saw the potential and helped me gather the funds to start the company,” Benítez recalls.

Together, they launched Huracan Premium, a boxing gloves and sports equipment brand that quickly gained popularity among fighters. While his wife manages the financial side of the business, Benítez leads the design efforts, ensuring that each product reflects simplicity and excellence.

From Argentina With Love: Huracan Gloves Set For U.S. Expansion

Now, Benítez is preparing to expand his brand to the U.S. market. His strategy is simple: combine top-notch quality with competitive pricing. “We are going to enter the U.S. market with gloves that match the best, but at a lower price,” he says.

His plan includes selling through platforms like Amazon and personally visiting gyms to promote his products, ensuring they meet the needs of American fighters.

Benítez wearing Huracán Premium equipment

Benítez’s Wellness Journey: Promoting Health And Connection

Beyond sports and business, Benítez has become a passionate advocate for wellness, promoting a holistic and informed approach to both physical and mental health.

He argues that many societal norms, particularly those surrounding diet and lifestyle, are harmful and driven by industries that profit from misinformation. Benítez encourages questioning these widely accepted beliefs and emphasizes the importance of cultivating healthier habits, both physically and mentally, to achieve true well-being.

Benítez's approach to wellness extends to the thoughtful use of cannabis, which he considers very beneficial if understood correctly. "Cannabis makes me a better person," he says. For Benítez, the plant offers mental clarity and helps him engage more meaningfully with his family and in life. He also advocates for responsible use of psychedelics like psilocybin mushrooms, seeing them as natural tools with therapeutic potential in a broader path toward a balanced lifestyle.

Purpose, Passion And Perseverance

From a hard scrabble neighborhood in Greater Buenos Aires to the global stage of Muay Thai and into the boardrooms of business, the life story of Guillermo “Huracán” Benítez is a testament to the power of perseverance.

As he looks ahead, Benítez's ambition to impact the wellness industry through an upcoming podcast and to expand his brand are expressions of a man who never really stopped fighting. “I've found my purpose. It's about sharing, helping others and improving lives,” he concludes.

