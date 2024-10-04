EXCLUSIVE - Al Harrington: Nixon's Cannabis Policies Were Driven By Corporate Interests, Ignorance

“We've seen this movie before,” Al Harrington says in an exclusive interview with Benzinga Cannabis, displaying the conviction of someone who's lived through the consequences of history. The former NBA player turned cannabis entrepreneur knows all too well how power structures have shaped — and dismantled — opportunities for communities of color. As we delve into the war on drugs and its enduring effects, Harrington's stance is clear. The criminalization of cannabis wasn't about safety; it was about control.

The people who once faced incarceration for cannabis possession are now fighting for a seat at the table in an industry generating billions. “At one point, the lottery was illegal, alcohol was illegal, but what's really unique is when you do your research, people of color started all those industries as well and have no ownership in it,” Harrington reflects. He's determined to ensure history doesn't repeat itself in the cannabis space.

Harrington's mission is rooted in advocacy. “We've seen this movie before,” he continues, “and that's what inspired me to be a crusader, trying to make sure we don't forget the people that really created this industry.” His focus is clear: inclusion for communities of color, particularly those harmed by the war on drugs, and the opportunity to build generational wealth.

Nixon's Ignorance And Corporate Interests

The war on drugs was largely shaped by former U.S. President Richard Nixon, whose administration spearheaded aggressive criminalization policies. Recently resurfaced comments revealed that Nixon didn't even consider marijuana particularly dangerous. Harrington reacts to this revelation with a sense of incredulity. “It was obviously ignorance,” he says.

Harrington highlights the political forces that may have influenced Nixon’s policies. “A lot of decisions that are made by people like that are usually influenced by others,” he explains. Industries like paper and lumber, threatened by the versatility of hemp, likely played a role in cannabis becoming a Schedule I drug, ranked alongside heroin and cocaine. “At that time, people paid less on their taxes if they produced hemp,” Harrington said. “And then it becomes a Schedule I drug with heroin and cocaine — that doesn't even make sense.”

For Harrington, the criminalization of cannabis is a prime example of how the system has worked against communities of color. He's well aware of how prohibition has kept Black and Brown people out of the cannabis industry, an industry they were once heavily involved in—illegally. But legalization brings a chance to rectify those wrongs. “We don't forget the people that were mostly harmed and negatively affected by it, and making sure as all these billions of dollars are gonna be made, that we at least have the opportunity for this generational wealth just like our counterparts,” he told Benzinga.

Pressure From Big Pharma And Corporate Giants

As our conversation shifts to the role of interest groups and Big Pharma in the cannabis space, Harrington acknowledges the challenges ahead. With over a decade of experience in the industry, he's seen the changing dynamics as federal legalization becomes a looming reality. However, Harrington notes that he hasn't personally felt pressure from these groups. “I haven't felt any of the pressure from any of those groups,” suggesting that his platform may have insulated him from some corporate tactics.

Still, Harrington is not naive about the interests at play. He recognizes that pharmaceutical companies face challenges with cannabis, largely due to its natural growth cycle. “Cannabis takes four months to grow, no matter how you look at it,” he explains, contrasting it with the rapid production of pharmaceutical drugs. “These other drugs they make, it takes seconds.”

Despite these challenges, Harrington believes Big Pharma is closely watching the cannabis space, and when federal legalization arrives, it will move aggressively. “They're gonna buy in as soon as it's federally legal,” he predicts. “They're just waiting for that time, and then they're gonna come in like gangbusters, buying up everything.”

Harrington remains committed to fighting for the integrity of the plant. “We want to continue to fight to keep it as authentic and natural and organic as possible because this plant is supposed to grow in the sun, not in a lab.” For him, cannabis is more than a commodity, it’s a cultural and medicinal symbol that has deep roots in marginalized communities.

Protecting Cannabis For The Future

For Harrington, the fight against corporate interests is about more than just business—it's about protecting the integrity of the cannabis plant and ensuring that those who have been in the industry for the right reasons don’t get pushed out by large corporations. “I don't think that it can really capture all the benefits unless it's in that state,” he says, emphasizing the importance of growing cannabis under natural conditions.

Harrington's dedication to the plant, combined with his drive to create opportunities for communities of color, positions him as both an advocate and protector of what cannabis should be. As the industry continues to evolve, with federal legalization on the horizon, Harrington's focus remains clear: he's not just building a business; he's building a legacy. And for him, that legacy is about much more than money. It's about ensuring that the people who have been marginalized by the war on drugs have a stake in the industry's future—and that cannabis remains a force for healing, empowerment and equity.