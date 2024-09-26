Kentucky Moves Closer To Medical Cannabis Rollout With First License Awarded To Testing Lab

Kentucky awarded the state’s first business license under its new startup program on Thursday.

KCA Labs, a hemp-testing facility based in Nicholasville, was selected to ensure that all products are tested before reaching patients, Yahoo Finance reported.

“I love that the first license is going to an entity that helps us do this safely,” Governor Andy Beshear (D) said during a press conference in Frankfort. "Our mission is to ensure Kentuckians with serious medical conditions have access to safe and high-quality, tested medical cannabis products. That's exactly what KCA is going to help us do."

KCA Labs Leading Safety Compliance

KCA Labs, which previously specialized in hemp testing, is now set to lead the charge in ensuring product quality for Kentucky's medical marijuana program.

CEO Jonathan Thompson expressed confidence in their readiness: "KCA's vast knowledge and experience with testing hemp products will translate neatly into Kentucky's new medical cannabis program."

Safety compliance facilities, such as KCA Labs, will play a pivotal role in testing every product to ensure they meet strict medical standards before being made available to eligible patients.

While the state will use a lottery system to grant licenses to businesses looking to grow, process or sell medical cannabis, there's no limit on the number of safety compliance licenses.

Licensing For Cultivators And Dispensaries

Kentucky is preparing for its next phase: awarding licenses to cultivators and processors via a lottery system scheduled for Oct. 28. A separate lottery for dispensary licenses is expected to follow in November. This method, according to Beshear, ensures a fair opportunity for applicants who successfully navigate the initial screening process.

The governor explained the reasoning behind this approach. "Caps on those licenses are meant to avoid flooding the market with products and exceeding demand." With nearly 5,000 applications submitted, the lottery system helps regulate supply, ensuring the market remains balanced and sustainable.

Overcoming Legislative Hurdles

Kentucky's medical marijuana program has overcome numerous legislative challenges to get to this point. After years of delays, state lawmakers passed the bill in 2023 to legalize medical cannabis for individuals with severe conditions, including cancer, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, epilepsy, chronic nausea and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In April of this year, Beshear signed follow-up legislation accelerating the licensing timeline by six months, allowing the program to begin awarding licenses in 2024 instead of 2025.

