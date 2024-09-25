NBA's Al Harrington: 'We Don't Forget Those Harmed By Cannabis Prohibition,' Our Mission Is Impact Before Profit

For NBA star turned cannabis entrepreneur Al Harrington, the opening of Village Dispensary in Hoboken, New Jersey, represents much more than just business expansion. It’s part of a mission to rectify historical wrongs and empower the communities most affected by the War on Drugs. Harrington's personal story and connection to the cannabis industry are intertwined with his desire to create generational wealth for marginalized communities.

Village Dispensary is part of Village Brands, Harrington's latest venture, and it brings a unique approach to the saturated cannabis market. With a philosophy rooted in community and empowerment, Harrington is determined to carve out a new path for the industry.

"When we were thinking about what to name the stores, we realized, Coca-Cola doesn't have Coca-Cola stores. And retailers might not like it if your brand is also the name of a dispensary,” Harrington explains in an exclusive interview with Benzinga Cannabis. This was the inspiration behind the name “Village,” which reflects unity, growth and collective progress. "We've been bringing people together for the last 13 years through this magnificent opportunity to work with the cannabis plant, and it takes a village to do anything great," he adds.

Empowering Communities Hit By Prohibition

Village Dispensary's opening in Hoboken marks a key step in Harrington's larger plan to empower communities that have been disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition. The dispensary symbolizes progress and justice for people of color, especially those who have faced the harshest consequences of the drug war.

“This is a way for us to get generational wealth,” Harrington says, reflecting on the need to create opportunities for people of color to thrive in the cannabis space. His advocacy for inclusion goes far beyond typical business objectives, tapping into a desire for justice and fair representation in an industry that has long excluded those most affected by prohibition.

Harrington's passion for using the cannabis industry as a platform for change is personal, and it's evident in his approach to business. "We don't forget the people that were mostly harmed and negatively affected by it," he says.

Experience, Education, Empowerment

At the core of Harrington's ethos for Village Dispensary is the belief that the business should offer more than just cannabis products—it should provide an experience built on education and empowerment. He's keenly aware that the cannabis consumer base has diversified, from novices to seasoned veterans. That's why the dispensary places a heavy emphasis on educating both customers and staff.

"We require all of our budtenders to do vendor days, where the brands come in and explain exactly who they are, the ethos of their company, how they started it, and then give background on all of their products," Harrington told Benzinga. This emphasis on knowledge-sharing goes beyond typical retail training. It's about ensuring that staff can provide informed guidance to customers. "They [the budtenders] can really have real conversations with the customers to make sure that they're getting what they're looking for and what they actually need.”

Harrington understands that the cannabis space can be intimidating for new consumers, particularly older customers or those who are unfamiliar with it the new industry. Village Dispensary aims to break down those barriers. Harrington shares stories of customers who have rediscovered cannabis as a medicinal alternative after decades of abstaining.

“Some of them say, ‘I haven't smoked a joint in 30 or 40 years,' or, ‘I'm so happy that I can actually use this instead of taking these pills because it makes me feel this way compared to when I use this.'" Harrington recounted stories that highlight the impact cannabis can have as a medical alternative.

These stories reflect the shifting perception of cannabis, one that Harrington has been a part of shaping. He doesn't just see cannabis as a product to sell but rather as a tool to address problems people have faced for decades. And as more consumers discover the benefits of cannabis, Harrington is confident that the stigmas attached to it will continue to fade.

‘Be Impactful First, Make Money Second‘

While the Hoboken location is a significant milestone for Village Brands, it's just one piece of Harrington's broader vision. He’s already established a foothold on the West Coast with operations in California and Colorado and expanded to states like Illinois and Missouri. But New Jersey holds a special place in Harrington's heart, as it's where his journey with cannabis began.

“My grandmother is from Irvington. My other grandmother, they lived in East Orange. So I definitely have family and connection to a lot of different places in Jersey,” Harrington says. Opening a dispensary in his home state brings his career full circle, but he is far from finished.

Harrington is already looking toward expanding Village Brands into other states. New York, Virginia, Florida and Georgia are all on his radar. However, his expansion strategy goes beyond opening more stores. “The strategy is always to find something that can be impactful first and make money second," Harrington explains.

Harrington's long-term vision for Village Brands is deeply rooted in empowerment, education, and creating lasting opportunities for communities that have been historically marginalized. As Village Dispensary continues to expand, Harrington remains committed to using his business as a vehicle for change, ensuring that the cannabis industry becomes more inclusive and accessible.

Photo courtesy of Village Brands