Norwalk, CT's First Cannabis Dispensary Faces Solar Panel Dilemma: Tree Shade And Low ROI Hinder Compliance

Fine Fettle, Norwalk’s first cannabis dispensary, is facing a solar energy conundrum. The company is asking the city's Planning and Zoning Commission to waive a solar panel installation requirement at its 191 Main St. site, citing feasibility issues that could impact its bottom line. As reported by CT Insider, the dispensary, which opened in March 2024, was initially granted a special permit in 2023, contingent on installing rooftop and covered parking solar panels or providing a feasibility report explaining why it couldn’t comply.

Ahead of the Commission's September 5 meeting, Fine Fettle chief operating officer Ben Zachs submitted calculations highlighting the challenges. According to Zachs, rooftop solar panels are not financially viable for the site, as shading from a nearby tree significantly limits potential energy output. "This is not a philosophical issue, it's a feasibility issue of having a small roof with a tree blocking it and not wanting to spend money on something that's going to take longer than our rent to pay back," Zachs explained during the meeting.

Solar Feasibility And Financial Hurdles

Fine Fettle’s request stems from concerns that the investment required for solar installation won’t provide sufficient financial returns within the 10-year lease term for the property. The company’s estimates, based on assessments from solar firms, suggest that rooftop solar would only generate about 6,500 kWh annually—far below the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s (NREL) projections of over 49,000 kWh. The discrepancy is largely attributed to shading from the tree, which Fine Fettle does not own and cannot remove.

CTEC Solar, the Bloomfield-based company that provided Fine Fettle's estimate, also advised against moving forward with the project. "We are not advising moving forward with this project as Fine Fettle's usage is much greater (than 6,500 kWh), and the financial benefits do not align," said CTEC owner and president Mickey Toro in a letter included in the commission's memo.

Fine Fettle's internal calculations, using CTEC’s figures, estimate a return on investment (ROI) of only 2.4%, with costs balanced out over a span of 40 years—well beyond the company's current lease term. Another solar company, Telyon, declined the project entirely, citing a similarly low ROI of 2.9%.

Parking Lot Dilemma

Beyond the rooftop challenges, the commission suggested Fine Fettle explore solar panel installation in the adjacent parking lot, which is owned by the same lessor. However, Zachs expressed concerns about losing valuable parking spaces. "We generally have about nine to 11 of our 74 open hours a week where we are using all of the parking spots, and there are people circling around," he said, emphasizing the operational impact of reducing parking capacity.

The commission previously approved a landscaping feature that could replace two parking spaces, but Zachs requested that the condition be waived, citing the current parking demand.

The Path Forward

While Fine Fettle does not oppose solar energy—the company uses solar power at its other locations in Connecticut—it insists that the Main St. site presents unique challenges that make solar installation financially and operationally impractical. Despite this, the commission’s memo indicated that the company's calculations did not fully meet the feasibility condition, which requires a comprehensive ROI summary including cost, production and payoff details.

