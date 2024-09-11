Music Icon Shooter Jennings Joins Forces With California Cannabis Brand, Develop 'Snake Mountain' Strain

Country Cannabis has teamed up with producer and music icon Shooter Jennings.

The three-time Grammy Award-winner joins industry pioneers Kraig Fox, Gary Vaynerchuk, Jamie Feaster and Rama Mayo to "lend his eye to the brand’s product development and to take a leadership role in the company’s burgeoning artist ambassador program."

What Happened: The proprietary strain, Snake Mountain, was developed through a collaboration between Country’s cannabis experts and Shooter Jennings. The company said the preroll blend "inspires creativity and unleashes your wild side.”

“After decades as a cannabis connoisseur, I’m thrilled to join the Country band,” said Jennings, son of Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter. “I know I’ve experienced Country sparking creativity in my own process over the last six months.” During his three-decades-long career Jennings produced music for artists like Brandi Carlisle, Duff McKagan from Guns N’ Roses, Marilyn Manson, Yelawolf, Tanya Tucker and The Turnpike Troubadours.

In a recent Instagram post, Jennings shared some insight on the collaboration with Country Cannabis. "From the moment we started talking, I knew this was different. These weren't just businesspeople; they were genuinely passionate about the plant and the culture surrounding it."

Country Cannabis is a lifestyle cannabis brand and a pioneer of “Light Cannabis.”

Here's Where To Find It: The new blend is available now at select retailers including MMD, The Woods, Erba and The Plant.

In addition, Country’s full line of products can be found at dispensaries across California.

