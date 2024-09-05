Famed Weed Grower Green Bodhi Debuts Limited-Edition Seed Drop With I Love Growing Marijuana, Celebrates With Giveaways

Green Bodhi, a cannabis genetic and cultivation brand, has teamed up with a California-based online marijuana seed bank I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM), Benzinga exclusively learned. Under this collaboration, Green Bodhi's seeds will be available throughout September on ILGM's online seed marketplace for the special price of $149 for two 10-packs while supplies last.

"This partnership represents a pivotal step forward for ILGM, combining our expansive online platform with Green Bodhi's ‘intentional horticulture' method to develop three unique, ultra-premium strain profiles," stated Ernst Rustenhoven, CEO of ILGM.

To celebrate the launch, ILGM is giving away 50 10-packs of seeds throughout the month. Ten lucky winners will be selected and notified each week. For a chance to win, follow ILGM on Instagram to learn more.

ILGM is known for providing high-quality seeds, expert guidance and discreet service. It offers a diverse selection of seeds, coupled with professional customer support and educational resources. In April, ILGM partnered with cannabis genetics and breeding company, Phylos Bioscience, bringing new F1 hybrid strains to home growers across legal markets nationwide.

Read Also: From High Temps To High Yields: The Science Behind Cannabis Cultivation

Pro tip: Learn all about the future of the cannabis industry at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference this October in Chicago. Hear directly from key industry players and policymakers. Get your tickets now by following this link.

Energizing And Calming Strains

The strains available for a limited period include:

Golden Pineapple – A fruit-forward strain with subtle spice undertones, known for its energizing effects. Often recommended for daytime use.

Mystery Haze – A potent strain featuring candy-like notes for peaceful and uplifting effects. Suitable for consumption during the day or evening.

Hazy Girl – With an aroma reminiscent of freshly baked pastries, this strain has a sweet scent for calming effects. Recommended for relaxation after a long day.

“Working with ILGM allows Green Bodhi to reach a new audience while maintaining the integrity and quality of our cultivation process," John Bayes, founder of Green Bodhi said in a statement.

Green Bodhi is recognized for its distinctive cultivation method known as “Intentional Horticulture,” which integrates traditional and modern organic practices with a focus on sustainability and the preservation of rare, potent cannabis strains.

Read Next:

Courtesy photos