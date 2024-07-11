Cannabis Use During Pregnancy Linked To Child Brain Development Changes, Study Finds

Loading... Loading...

Recent research has unveiled new concerns regarding cannabis use during pregnancy and its potential impact on a child’s brain development.

A study published in the journal Nature Mental Health (via Health Day News) on July 4, 2024, reveals that children exposed to cannabis in utero exhibit brain patterns indicative of reduced inflammation, which could hinder critical developmental processes.

Prenatal Cannabis Exposure And Brain Inflammation

The study, led by David Baranger, a postdoctoral fellow at Washington University in St. Louis, found that prenatal cannabis exposure might influence the developing brain in ways associated with mental health.

“We see evidence that cannabis exposure may influence the developing brain, consistent with associations with mental health,” Baranger stated.

This reduction in brain inflammation could disrupt “pruning,” the natural elimination of redundant neural connections essential for cognitive development.

Continuing The Research: A Closer Look

This new research builds on a 2020 report in JAMA Psychiatry, which suggested a correlation between prenatal cannabis exposure and later mental health and behavioral issues in children.

However, that earlier study faced limitations in isolating the effects of cannabis from genetic and environmental factors.

To address these limitations, Baranger’s team re-analyzed data from a large clinical trial involving nearly 12,000 children across the United States.

The trial included brain imaging studies conducted when the children were aged 9-10 and 11-12. Out of these children, approximately 370 were exposed to cannabis before their mothers knew they were pregnant, and 195 were exposed both before and after pregnancy was confirmed.

Uncertain Mechanisms And Future Research

The researchers discovered reduced brain inflammation in children whose mothers used cannabis during pregnancy. However, Baranger cautioned that the findings do not definitively rule out other factors.

“Weed exposure in the womb might also cause accelerated aging in the brain, or the other chemicals inhaled when smoking cannabis might cause these developmental effects,” he noted.

Baranger hopes that ongoing studies will provide more detailed data on how prenatal cannabis exposure affects brain development. In the meantime, he advises pregnant women considering cannabis use to discuss their options with their healthcare providers.

“Women should talk with their doctor about their choices and what other options there might be,” he noted in a university news release.

