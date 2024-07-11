Bigger In Texas: Village Farms' Greenhouses Spanning Over 100 Football Fields Could Dominate US Cannabis Market

Loading... Loading...

In a recent webinar organized by Zuanic & Associates, Village Farms' C-suite executives discussed their strategic direction and operational insights. The webinar, led by senior analyst Pablo Zuanic, provided a deep dive into Village Farms' market position, financial health and future outlook. "We were pioneers and innovators in cultivation over the last 35 years," said Michael A. DeGiglio, president and CEO of Village Farms. "Our strategy is to build a global cannabis platform."

Financial Performance And Valuation

Zuanic Associates raised their projections for Village Farms International VFF due to strong double-digit growth in the Canadian recreational cannabis business and anticipated increased bulk sales for re-export. With improving gross margins, stable SG&A expenses and operating leverage from increased sales, the earnings outlook is positive.

The stock trades at 0.3x EV/Sales and 5x EBITDA at the consolidated level. The cannabis unit alone is valued at $7 million when excluding non-cannabis assets. Despite a 23% stock decline over the past month, in line with the industry, Zuanic & Associates views VFF as a blue chip in the Canadian sector, highlighting its sustainable business model and current buying opportunity.

Cost Leadership And Production Strategy

Village Farms has consistently maintained cost leadership through its greenhouse growing techniques and focus on price compression. DeGiglio emphasized the importance of being a low-cost producer in agriculture, a strategy successfully applied to their cannabis operations. "We knew that our business model had to be based on price compression and commoditization," he said.

COO Ann Gillin LeFever provided details on their British Columbia facilities. Village Farms is producing 1.5 million square feet of its facilities, with plans to expand to over 2 million square feet by 2025. This strategic expansion is aligned with anticipated demand increases.

US Market And Texas Assets

The company is cautiously approaching the US high-THC cannabis market due to regulatory uncertainties. DeGiglio talked about their significant greenhouse assets in Texas, totaling nearly 6 million square feet. "We think it's the best place in the continental United States to grow, to be a leader in the Texas market."

To put it in perspective, a standard American football field, including the end zones, totals about 57,600 square feet. Dividing 6 million square feet by the 57,600 square feet per football field, results in roughly 104 football fields.

At the moment, these greenhouses are used for tomato production, making them among the most advanced controlled environment growing facilities in the U.S. - a significant competitive advantage.

DeGiglio noted that half of this space could be converted to cannabis production if regulatory conditions become favorable, presenting a substantial opportunity for Village Farms to scale its operations quickly.

Pivotal Texas Legislation And Strategic Positioning

The company has already applied for a medical license in Texas and is optimistic about upcoming legislative changes that could open the door for broader cannabis production.

Texas' legislative session beginning in January is expected to be pivotal, with the potential for significant progress in the state's medical cannabis program. If successful, Village Farms' Texas greenhouses could become a cornerstone of their US cannabis strategy.

Financial Health And Cash Flow

Stephen Ruffini, EVP & CFO, expressed confidence in the company's balance sheet and cash flow trends, stating that there are no immediate debt maturities. "Our current cash flow from cannabis is supporting a large organization," he said. The discussion also touched on potential excise tax changes and their impact on the business, with Ruffini highlighting the need for a level playing field in the industry.

Strategic Acquisitions And Partnerships

The success of the Rose LifeScience acquisition has strengthened Village Farms' market position in Quebec. DeGiglio pointed out that this was one of the few accretive acquisitions in Canada. Looking ahead, the company plans to explore further acquisitions and strategic partnerships, particularly in the international market. "We have a position there, and we're very strategic about it," he added.

Regulatory Environment And Future Outlook

Despite the regulatory challenges, executives maintained a positive outlook for the company's growth both in Canada and internationally. "We believe Village Farms is greatly positioned to be a leader in the global cannabis market," DeGiglio concluded.

Village Farms' strategic focus on cost leadership, cautious expansion into the US market, solid financial health, and targeted acquisitions underline its robust approach to growth amidst regulatory uncertainty.

