Rich The Kid And Jim Jones Talk Weed: 'It Helps People More Than It Hurts... America Has Legalized Way Worse Things'

“Weed helps people more than it hurts… I’d tell Congress: help us make it legal and provide more jobs around the world,” says famed rapper Rich The Kid in an exclusive interview, accompanied by Jim Jones, as they discuss cannabis and their new collaboration with High Tolerance, a legacy brand that’s been around for almost a decade. These words aren't just a passing comment; they are a reflection of a deeper understanding and a call to action that resonates throughout the industry.

“Cannabis has always inspired me, smoking at a young age until now, smoking in studio and sessions definitely have played a role in my music,” Rich adds, reflecting on the role of cannabis in his life and work. His words capture the essence of cannabis as not just a recreational substance but as a muse, a constant companion in the creative process. “I first smoked a joint when I was young, in my basement… And my mom and dad caught me; they were pissed but I loved it so much I couldn’t stop,” he reveals.

Jones agrees with Rich’s take. He has, in fact, been very vocal about his cannabis use for years now, as discussed in this Forbes interview from 2019. Nowadays, he looks for consistency, flavor and a great experience, something to keep him going all day long.

‘Good Weed Ain't Cheap’

The collaboration between High Tolerance and artists Jim Jones and Rich The Kid is one woven from the threads of music, lifestyle and high-end cannabis culture. For Jim Jones, a titan in the East Coast music scene, this collaboration is a journey back to his roots, an ode to the culture that molded him.

“Being from New York, I know what gas is, I know what gas tastes like,” he says, referencing certain varieties of cannabis whose smell and taste are reminiscent of gasoline. “We don't get 80 octane gas, we get 93 octane gas, the stuff they make race cars run.”

“The knoKnock Outckout really carries a punch. Like, you know, if you a real a smoker, a dog, I always suggest you smoke that Knock Out – and I hope you stay up,” he explains, laughing. “We did the test with plenty of people and it definitely punched them out.”

Capo Pop, on the other hand, has “a little bit more sweet flavor to it. It’s still got that drag to it, but it's not as draggy as the Knock Out... It’s got a lot of taste, it’s fun and enjoyable.”

For his part, Rich The Kid brings his unique approach to the table with Rich Off Pop. His philosophy is embedded in every leaf and bud, a testament to patience and meticulous cultivation. “The difference is we take our time picking and growing, not just anything,” he explicates, his ethos reflecting a deep respect for the process and the product.

But beware, these new strains will come with a price tag that reflects their quality. “Good weed ain't cheap, cheap weed ain't good. We run by that slogan,” voices Jones.

Manny, the CEO of High Tolerance, echoes these sentiments. His vision is clear: to collaborate closely with each artist, ensuring that the strains developed are true representations of their personalities and preferences. And this approach seems to be very popular in the cannabis space: celebs ranging from Method Man and Carlos Santana, to Rick Ross and Lil Kim have also partnered with cannabis brands to develop their own strains and product lines.

What celebrities bring to the table is more than just an endorsement. They bring increased visibility. As reported by Vogue Business, celebrities accounted for 57% of the total visibility for top fashion brands in the first nine months of 2023. The same applies to weed brands.

What’s more, the role of celebrity endorsements in the cannabis space is becoming increasingly relevant. While specific Earned Media Value stats for the cannabis sector are not readily available, it's clear that celebrities are shaping consumer perceptions, as explained in this Rolling Stone article.

‘A Shame We're Still Going Through This’: Cannabis Legalization And Societal Impact

Jones sees his partnership with High Tolerance as a canvas to paint a new picture of cannabis culture. “It's not just about the weed for us,” he asserts with a tone that resonates with conviction. This statement isn't just a tagline; it encapsulates his ethos, his role as a cultural ambassador, wielding his influence to redefine how society perceives and interacts with cannabis. “We’ve created a network of top artists that are affiliated with the brand and help carry this mission forward. That’s why I think we’ll be around for a while.”

The responsibility that comes with celebrity status, especially in advocating for social justice within the cannabis industry, is a mantle both artists carry with an acute sense of awareness. It's a nod to the need for responsible and conscientious cannabis production and consumption, a stance that resonates with an audience seeking authenticity and integrity.

Jim’s viewpoint on the societal implications of cannabis is both insightful and forward-thinking. “It's a shame that we're still going through this, that cannabis isn’t fully legal, when we know it is not harmful at all and actually has a lot of health benefits to it,” he comments, addressing the broader dialogue on cannabis legalization. “We've seen the country legalize way worse things. And at this point, we’ve partially legalized cannabis in so many states... I mean, we might as well come out, double down and make this world a better place.”

His perspective isn't just about challenging the status quo; it's about fostering a more progressive and informed understanding of cannabis, shedding light on its potential benefits over the shadows of outdated stigmas.

Fashion Meets Cannabis: High Tolerance's Stylish Expansion

As we delve deeper into the essence of this collaboration, it becomes evident that Jim Jones and Rich The Kid are not merely introducing new cannabis strains to the market; they are pioneering a new era in the fusion of music, lifestyle and cannabis culture. Their partnership with High Tolerance is a vivid illustration of how artistry and entrepreneurship can converge to create something that resonates deeply with both their fan bases and the broader cannabis community.

The significance of this collaboration is also evident in High Tolerance's expansion into streetwear fashion. By offering an array of apparel like sweatshirts, sweatpants, T-shirts and beanies, the brand transcends the traditional boundaries of a cannabis producer. This foray into fashion, especially with a special collection dedicated to the collaborations with Jim Jones and Rich The Kid, symbolizes the blend of cannabis culture with broader lifestyle trends.

Dreams Do Come True

Rich The Kid's perspective on sharing his experience with cannabis is both humble and profound. Having shared joints with celebs “Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg and many other legends,” he feels his list of legendary sessions is complete.

This sentiment speaks volumes about his journey in the cannabis world, one marked by incredible experiences and connections that have shaped his outlook on life and music.

Jim, on the other hand, does have one name still left on his bucket list: 2-Pac. “He's one of my favorite of all time coming up and as a youngster coming up, he meant a lot for me in my life,” he says. “He helped me through a lot of hard times and taught me a lot of lessons too.”

When prompted about this response, considering the well-known beef between East Coast and West Coast rappers, his response is unequivocal. “I don't think about that. I know everybody from the East Coast knows how much of a fan of West Coast music I am. I've always been, from my first single being ‘Certified Gangstas’ [featuring The Game and Cam’ron]”

An Ambition To Take Over

Jones and Rich eagerly await the launch of their new strains. And Rich The Kid's ambition is palpable: “We will take over and do things differently, kill the competition.” It's a bold vision, one that challenges the status quo and pushes the boundaries of what's possible.

“The difference is we take our time picking and growing not just anything, some people will smoke just about anything; not us, we take care of the process,” he says.

Jones is on that same wavelength. “I've seen a lot of marijuana companies, but there always seems to be a glitch in their matrix sooner or later, there's always a difference in the weed between one batch and the next, between one pack and the next. This is where we’ll stand out: every pack will be exactly the same. You’ll learn what to expect and get exactly that.”

Yet, this collaboration is about more than market domination. It's a narrative about the evolving role of cannabis in society, a dialogue that questions, challenges and reshapes perceptions. It's a story about innovation, cultural influence and the transformative power of a partnership that dares to dream big.

