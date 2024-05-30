Medical Marijuana Giant Trulieve Resolves Legal Dispute In Ohio As Recreational Cannabis Rules Go Into Effect

Loading... Loading...

As rules to guide recreational marijuana program in Ohio are taking effect these days, Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF resolved its legal dispute with Harvest of Ohio LLC that's been ongoing for nearly a year.

"The parties have agreed upon an amicable separation that will allow each to continue growing in the ever-changing Ohio market, as adult use is on the horizon," the Cleveland-based Harvest of OH separately confirmed.

The Florida-based medical marijuana company Trulieve said on Thursday that the following is part of the settlement:

It will acquire Harvest of Ohio, LLC, which will hold licenses for medical cannabis dispensaries in Columbus and Beavercreek;

which will hold licenses for medical cannabis dispensaries in The Harvest of OH medical cannabis dispensary in Athens will be transferred to Ariane Kirkpatrick and be rebranded under the name Mavuno;

and be rebranded under the name Separately, Kirkpatrick will divest ownership of Harvest Grows, LLC and Harvest Processing, LLC , which operate a production facility in Ironton, to unrelated third parties;

and , which operate a production facility in Ironton, to unrelated third parties; Trulieve will enter into service agreements to provide operational support to the Ironton production facility;

Trulieve will pay an immaterial amount to Kirkpatrick.

Other terms of the resolution remained confidential, Trulieve added.

“We are happy to announce the resolution of our litigation that triples our footprint in Ohio," CEO Kim Rivers said. "We look forward to serving medical patients and adult use customers when permitted.”

Kirkpatrick said, “As the first Black and the first woman-owned cannabis company to achieve 100% vertical integration in the state of Ohio, the Harvest of OH team will forever be a part of cannabis history having broken barriers and paved the way for a diverse and inclusive workforce and supply chain.”

Trilieve initially filed a civil lawsuit against Harvest of Ohio and Harvest Grows in July 2023, alleging unpaid debts to the tune of nearly $25 million.

