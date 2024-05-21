New Jersey Senate Committee Approves Hemp Regulation Bill Amid Cannabis Industry Growth

Loading... Loading...

The New Jersey Senate Judiciary Committee recently approved a bill that mandates the NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) to oversee and regulate intoxicating hemp products, mainly Delta-8 THC.

This legislation, labeled S 3235, addresses concerns over the sale and consumption of high-THC hemp products by defining and restricting their distribution.

Legislative Details and Impact

The bill was introduced by Democrats, State Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz and Paul Moriarity. It stipulates that hemp products with more than 0.5 milligrams of THC per serving or 2.5 milligrams per package can only be sold in licensed dispensaries. This measure also enforces a THC limit of 0.3 percent on a dry-weight basis for hemp products. The legislation aims to regulate all THC variants, including Delta-8, Delta-9, and Delta-10.

The goal is to ensure that these products are controlled to prevent intoxication.

The bill emphasizes the need for a public education program, developed in collaboration with the Division of Consumer Affairs and the Business Action Center in the Department of State, to inform businesses about these new regulations. This initiative underscores the state’s commitment to safeguarding public health while fostering a regulated cannabis market. Continue reading on Heady NJ.

Industry Conversation

The regulatory changes have sparked significant interest among cannabis industry stakeholders, especially those preparing to attend the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight event in New Jersey on June 17. This event, set to take place at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, will gather entrepreneurs, investors, and industry professionals to explore the future of the cannabis market in New Jersey and surrounding states.

The Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight event will feature high-impact networking opportunities and discussions on the evolving cannabis industry. With attendees from New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, the event aims to facilitate meaningful connections and business breakthroughs. Participants will engage with industry leaders through structured sessions and casual mixers, creating an environment conducive to lasting business relationships.

New Jersey’s Cannabis Market Potential

As New Jersey continues to refine its legal cannabis framework, regulating intoxicating hemp products represents a crucial step in establishing a safe and thriving market. The upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight event will be a vital forum for discussing these regulatory developments and their implications for the industry.

