Massachusetts Cannabis Sales Soar Past $6B Record, Canada Sees Steady 1.7% Year-Over-Year Growth

In an era of blossoming cannabis markets, North America stands out with significant milestones as Massachusetts and Canada reveal positive sales figures.
Massachusetts’ Green Milestone: Surpassing $6 Billion
Massachusetts has set an impressive record, with cannabis establishments collectively crossing the $6 billion threshold in gross sales. Not surprisingly, a single-day sales record was smashed on April 20, as cannabis enthusiasts celebrated, amassing $8.5 million in transactions, noted a press release from the Cannabis Control Commission (CCC). This robust growth signals not just a triumph for the industry but also for the economic and regulatory frameworks in place.
"I continue to be encouraged by these sales milestones because they show that the industry is strong and efficiently regulated, both spurring economic development and critical tax revenue for the Commonwealth and providing safe, tested products for consumers and patients alike," said Ava Callender Concepcion, acting chair of the CCC.
According to the CCC's sales and product distribution data, medical cannabis made $62.5 million in sales in 2024. Massachusetts' delivery operators are also thriving, generating $3.1 million in sales in 2024 and contributing $26.3 million in sales to the state’s cannabis market since their first deliveries in 2021.
Canada’s Slow Climb: Provincial Perspectives
Across the northern border, Canada’s retail cannabis sales are showing modest growth. According to the latest release from Statistics Canada, the nation tallied over CA$376 million ($274.9 million) in February 2024 alone, showcasing a resilient industry despite fluctuating global economic currents.
Ontario leads the charge with CA$145,7 million ($106 million), followed closely by Alberta and British Columbia, underscoring a nationwide embrace of cannabis products.
|Geography
|Feb-23
|Feb-24
|YoY Sales Growth %
|Nova Scotia
|CA$ 8,4 million
|CA$ 12,6 million
|49.1%
|Newfoundland and Labrador
|CA$ 5,6 million
|CA$ 7,0 million
|26.3%
|Yukon
|CA$ 788 thousand
|CA$ 968 thousand
|22.8%
|Manitoba
|CA$ 14,3 million
|CA$ 16,8 million
|17.2%
|New Brunswick
|CA$ 6,1 million
|CA$ 7,0 million
|14.9%
|Prince Edward Island
|CA$ 1,7 million
|CA$ 1,9 million
|12.2%
|Alberta
|CA$ 65,0 million
|CA$ 72,0 million
|10.8%
|Quebec
|CA$ 45,1 million
|CA$ 49,0 million
|8.5%
|Saskatchewan
|CA$ 13,5 million
|CA$ 13,4 million
|-0.4%
|Ontario
|CA$ 151,1 million
|CA$ 145,7 million
|-3.6%
|British Columbia
|CA$ 56,8 million
|CA$ 48,3 million
|-15.0%
However, despite the 1.7% year-over-year growth in the cannabis sector, Canada’s sales have seen a downtrend for the second consecutive month:
As Canada grapples with a two-month sales dip and Massachusetts celebrates its record sales, these fluctuations depict a nuanced canvas of North America’s cannabis industry, evolving with consumer trends and regulatory landscapes.
