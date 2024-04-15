'We Want Fewer People To Consume Cannabis,' German Chancellor Scholz Explains Reform To Chinese Students & More Updates

Loading... Loading...

Over the last several years, Europe has become more open-minded about medical and recreational marijuana. Here are some of the latest cannabis developments from Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

German Chancellor Scholz Told Chinese Students They Don't Have To Consume Cannabis

Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with students in Shanghai on Monday where he touched on the topic of Germany’s recent cannabis legalization.

When one student at Tongju University asked Sholz if he would have to smoke weed if he went to study there, Shcolz said that they don't have to and that the goal behind the reform was to lower cannabis consumption not encourage it.

“We don’t want more people to consume cannabis, we want fewer people to consume cannabis, we want there to be more public education about it,” Scholz said, reported Reuters. “The answer is very simple: don’t smoke. I’ll be 66 this year and I’ve never smoked cannabis.”

Meanwhile, even though partial decriminalization of marijuana began on April 1, Bavaria hinted it might ban cannabis at the popular Oktoberfest beer party. Bavaria's leader said his state won't become a "stoner's paradise," reported BBC.

The German Press Agency noted that consuming cannabis in Munich’s well-known public park, the English Garden might also be prohibited.

See Also: German Lawmakers Eager To See Phase 2 Of Cannabis Legalization, Weed Giant Curaleaf Considers Listing In Frankfurt

Marijuana in Germany and other also cannabis developments across Europe will be among the many hot topics at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference this week.

France: This Bordeaux Suburb’s Experimental Cannabis Legalization Project

A small town in southwestern France, a suburb of Bordeaux, Bègles, recently revealed its experimental project for cannabis legalization, reported Business of Cannabis.

Loading... Loading...

The project consists of a few main goals such as an international perspective or aligning with international standards for marijuana legalization, national impact or providing an alternative to prohibition with the idea of lowering cannabis consumption rates, and local relevance with Bègles wanting to become a pioneer in public health innovation.

See Also: 154 Pounds Of Weed Found In French Mayor’s Home, Denmark Closes Pot Street In Christiania After Multiple Shootings & More Cannabis Euro News

United Kingdom: Two ‘Come Dine With Me’ Winners Convicted For Planning To Smuggle Weed

Two former winners of the Channel 4 cooking show, Come Dine with Me, have been convicted of planning to import huge amounts of cannabis into the United Kingdom from the United States.

Nicholas Panayiotou and Eleanar Attard who took part in the popular cuisine show, together with Constantinos Zavros, Luke Wileman and Koby Haik planned to smuggle 58kg (128 pounds) of marijuana but were prevented after a theft at a London airport, writes The Guardian.

See Also: UK Medical Cannabis Market Gets Boost With Aurora And Script Assist Collaboration

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Florida, in a new venue in Hollywood, on April 16 and 17, 2024. The two-day event at The Diplomat Beach Resort will be a chance for entrepreneurs, both large and small, to network, learn and grow. Renowned for its trendsetting abilities and influence on the future of cannabis, mark your calendars – this conference is the go-to event of the year for the cannabis world. Get your tickets now on bzcannabis.com – Prices will increase very soon!

Photo: Benzinga edit with images by Quirinale.it via Wikimeda Commons and Paul Einerhand via Unsplash