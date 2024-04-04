Do You Have What It Takes? Oakland Cannabis Company Offers $85K Salary For Weed Tester, Blunt Roller

Loading... Loading...

"Seeking individuals with exceptional organizational skills, capable of managing multiple projects simultaneously and adhering to strict deadlines. Candidates should possess expertise in blunt rolling, demonstrating a commitment to crafting consistently high-quality blunts and prerolls.” We're not making this up!

This unique opportunity, reported SFGate, arises from Oakland's SmokeLand. The cannabis delivery company ran an ad on Indeed for a dynamic individual to take on a hybrid role encompassing cannabis judging, expert blunt rolling and social media content creation.

California Cannabis Jobs

Despite the rarity of full-time cannabis tester roles, the debate continues over whether cannabis judging constitutes a genuine craft, that can be taught and learned.

For instance, on Thursday, Indeed was running ads for 1,358 job openings in the industry in California, ranging from office positions for public personnel to salespeople, packagers, cultivators, budtenders.. and of course cannabis testers and blunt rollers.

With around 83,000 positions occupied, the cannabis industry is one of the top job markets in the world. The vibrant cannabis industry, despite market fluctuations, continues to thrive and employ a significant workforce, cementing its status as a leading global job provider.

Join us for more on this topic at the two-day Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference at The Diplomat Beach Resort where entrepreneurs, both large and small, will have a golden opportunity to network, learn and grow. Renowned for its trendsetting abilities and influence on the future of cannabis, mark your calendars – this conference is the go-to event of the year for the cannabis world. Get your tickets now on bzcannabis.com – Prices will increase very soon!