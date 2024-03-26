Can Cannabis Be The Key To Better Sleep? Survey Shows Potential Benefits

Loading... Loading...

A 2023 survey conducted by Kiva Confections, in partnership with Propeller Insights, has shed light on the effectiveness of cannabis, particularly cannabinoids like CBN, in addressing sleep issues, offering new hope for those seeking alternatives to traditional sleep aids.

The State Of Sleep In America

The survey gathered responses from over 400 adults across the United States in January 2023 and found that a significant portion of the population struggles with sleep, regardless of age, gender, or location. Alarmingly, 42% of participants reported experiencing sleep problems every night, with 60% getting less than the recommended seven hours.

Cannabis And CBN: A Sleep Solution?

One of the survey’s most striking findings is that 76.5% of those using cannabis with CBN reported not only an easier time falling and staying asleep but also an improvement in the overall quality of their sleep. This discovery supports the growing belief in the potential of CBN-infused edibles as an effective remedy for sleep issues.

Comparing Sleep Aids

The survey also explored the effectiveness of other sleep aids, revealing that nearly half of the respondents turned to melatonin. However, many found it only “sort of effective” and complained of grogginess the next day. In contrast, cannabis (THC) was reported as practical or very practical by over 70% of users, indicating a higher satisfaction rate compared to melatonin.

The Future Of Cannabis For Wellness

Kristi Palmer, co-founder of Kiva Confections and upcoming speaker at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, emphasized to Benzinga the need for more clinical studies to validate the effectiveness of cannabinoids in wellness.

“We see more like clinical studies or like data that actually shows that these types of cannabinoids are working and are delivering their desired effect,” Palmer said, highlighting the importance of research in advancing the use of cannabis as a wellness tool.

