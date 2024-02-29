What To Know About Reggae Band Iration's Cannabis Strains

Southern California's Iration, known for its reggae-pop fusion, has partnered with Autumn Brands, a family-owned cannabis farm in Santa Barbara, to launch a line of cannabis strains. This venture represents the band's first foray into the cannabis industry, aligning with its music's themes of positivity and connection to nature.
The partnership reflects shared values between Iration and Autumn Brands, particularly in promoting wellness and sustainable practices. Autumn Brands distinguishes itself in the cannabis market with its commitment to pesticide-free, sun-grown cannabis, paralleling Iration’s commitment to natural, uplifting music.
The collaboration was announced at Ventura, CA's Hall of Flowers, where Iration introduced strains like “Lemon Time Bomb,” “Summer Nights” and “Daytrippin” —each named to complement the vibe of its music.
"Working with Autumn Brands was a perfect partner choice as their commitment to sustainably, quality control, maintaining pesticide-free products, their ethos and the way they run their company aligns with our brand and we love what they are doing,” said Iration.
Autumn Shelton, co-founder of Autumn Brands, highlighted the alignment of values and vision, saying, “We’re proud that they’ve chosen Autumn Brands, a brand they trust for quality and safety, to create a great cannabis experience. This is the perfect partnership of their sunshine vibe and our sun-grown flower.”
