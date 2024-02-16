New York Regulators Will Issue Dozens Of Cannabis Licenses, Florida Regulates THC Content And More Reg Updates

Loading... Loading...

New York Regulators Intend To Approve Over 100 Cannabis Licenses In Anticipation Of Weed Sales At Madison Square Garden

New York’s cannabis regulators are slated to approve 24 cultivators, nine distributors, 27 microbusinesses, 12 processors and 38 retailers at its Friday meeting, reported Green Market report.

The move comes after Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) expressed her frustration with the slow rollout of the New York recreational cannabis market, which is overseen by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM).

Hochul said last month in Buffalo that she was “fed up with how long it is taking” for new businesses to get the green light to launch recreational cannabis sales.

Yet, Damian Fagon who was appointed as the CEO of the OCM remains optimistic.

"This is a new frontier. They're going to be selling weed at Madison Square Garden eventually," Fagon, said on the "I Smoke NY" podcast last month.

He said capitalism is "ruining everything beautiful," including grassroots pot entrepreneurs, adding he could see capitalists "fetishizing" the cannabis market and "selling it back to the people who created it."

Meanwhile, a lawsuit filed by the village of Massena in the state Supreme Court in Canton against Famous A's and THC Remedies alleging they operate two marijuana stores without being licensed to do so.

The stores are related to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and located on Center and Beach streets in Massena, reported WWNY.

Massena officials also claim that both businesses violate village codes, while THX Remedies is also breaking zoning laws.

Florida Moves To Regulate THC Content, Ban Delta-8 Products

State Senate members gave the green light on Thursday to bills regulating hemp products statewide, reported Marijuana Moment.

SB 1698 from Sen. Colleen Burton seeks to impose restrictions on the THC content of hemp-derived products sold in smoke shops across Florida. Sales of delta-8 products are prohibited under the measure.

House members approved HB 1269 from Rep. Ralph Massullo (R) the same day, writes the news outlet.

The measure seeks to pave the way for a potential ban on dispensary sales of adult-use cannabis flower containing more than 30% THC. The House Health and Human Services Committee's members approved the bill in a vote of 14-6 vote.

The legislation would also enforce an upper limit of 60% THC on other cannabis products, while edibles would be required to have a serving size containing 10 milligrams of THC or below.

Maryland Legislators Propose Bill To Secure Schools From Nearby Marijuana Dispensaries

Maryland legislators are weighing in on a measure that would make it illegal for a cannabis dispensary to be within 500 feet of a school, playground and public park, reported NBC4 Washington.

House Bill 805 and Senate Bill 537 deal with the issue of finding an acceptable location for marijuana dispensaries, to curb the flourishing illicit drug trade statewide.

South Dakota Takes A Stand Against Conflicts Of Interest In Medical Marijuana

In South Dakota, members of the House Health and Human Services Committee approved two medical marijuana measures that seek to modify the current law in the state, reported South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

Senate Bill 10 would make it obligatory for medical marijuana patients' primary healthcare providers to be informed of the patient’s participation in the program.

Senate Bill 11 would make it illegal for healthcare providers to recommend a medical cannabis clinic owned or financially related to their family members.

