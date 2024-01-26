Loading... Loading...

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission Under Legal Scrutiny

A Montgomery County Circuit Judge has mandated testimony from Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) members in a lawsuit challenging the licensing process. This decision, allowing extensive questioning and document requests, aims to scrutinize whether the AMCC adhered to legal and procedural guidelines in awarding licenses.

This scrutiny follows the 2021 legalization of a medical cannabis program in Alabama. The hearing could potentially be delayed beyond Feb. 28. It could impact the issuance of licenses for medical cannabis, slated for conditions like cancer and chronic pain, reported Alabama Reflector.

New Hampshire’s Cannabis Legalization Debate Intensifies

Lawmakers in New Hampshire are in a heated debate over marijuana legalization. State Rep. John Hunt (R), chair of the House Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee, proposes an amendment to align the bill with Gov. Chris Sununu’s (R) preference for a state-controlled franchise system, according to Marijuana Moment.

However, State Rep. Erica Layon (R), the bill’s sponsor, opposes making New Hampshire the exclusive franchisor due to potential legal liabilities. The debate disagreements revolve around issues such as annulments of past cannabis convictions and the role of state-run stores.

Cannabis Board Meeting Gets Postponed, Sparking Frustration Among Applicants

Applicants hoping for cannabis licenses in New York were left frustrated after a state licensing board meeting was suddenly canceled. Postponed to February, the meeting was supposed to resolve over the long-awaited home cultivation rules as well as retail license applications that are behind schedule.

The meeting’s cancellation was reportedly at the request of Gov. Kathy Hochul (D).

New York’s cannabis program has faced setbacks, with only 53 licensed dispensaries statewide and numerous unlicensed stores. The Office of Cannabis Management has called for more retail locations.

Loading... Loading...

Barbados: University Of The West Indies Receives Cannabis Research License

The Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Authority (BMCLA) granted the University of the West Indies (UWI) its inaugural research and development license for cannabis. UWI gains the ability to explore various cannabis aspects, from live plants to oils, and possesses import-export privileges.

Dr. Damian Cohall, UWI’s deputy dean of medical sciences, believes this is an opportunity for groundbreaking research on cannabinoids and drug discovery, aligning with the global medicinal cannabis industry’s rapid growth, noted Washington Informer.

Now Read: Psychedelics Headlines – Anti-inflammatory Effects, Global Drug Survey, ‘Synthetic Surprise,’ UK’s Harm Reduction Hub And More