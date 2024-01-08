Bullish Monday For Marijuana Stocks - Australis Capital, EVIO Among Top Gainers

GAINERS:
- Australis Capital AUSAF shares closed up 4999900.00% at $0.05
- EVIO EVIO shares closed up 4900.00% at $5e-05
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 47.13% at $0.09
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 23.01% at $0.01
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 17.36% at $0.02
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 14.54% at $7.01
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 10.89% at $2.75
- Trees CANN shares closed up 10.36% at $0.08
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 10.00% at $0.01
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 8.02% at $0.05
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 6.70% at $0.65
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 6.32% at $5.05
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.79% at $0.19
- Indiva NDVAF shares closed up 5.44% at $0.09
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 4.63% at $0.10
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 4.00% at $0.09
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 3.33% at $0.02
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 3.07% at $2.35
- Zoned Props ZDPY shares closed up 3.02% at $0.46
LOSERS:
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 24.24% at $0.00
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed down 19.96% at $0.01
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 15.56% at $0.01
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 11.42% at $0.03
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 11.16% at $0.03
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed down 10.97% at $0.19
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 8.39% at $0.11
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 8.33% at $0.00
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 6.83% at $0.01
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 6.01% at $0.20
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 4.43% at $0.18
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 4.16% at $0.29
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 3.65% at $4.49
