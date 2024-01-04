Loading... Loading...

The Association for Cannabis Health Equity and Medicine (ACHEM) has launched the ACHEM Freedom Initiative (AFI) to address the penalization of legal cannabis users, a prevalent issue in today's health and legal landscape.

Justice For Legal Cannabis Users

This initiative, with a $100,000 contribution from The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation, aims to train healthcare and legal professionals to assist individuals facing legal repercussions for medical marijuana (MMJ) use.

Inspired by a successful case handled by Dr. Carmen Jones, ACHEM board member and AFI director, the initiative seeks to replicate her success in using scientific evidence to support a patient in retaining child custody and avoiding incarceration.

AFI's Mission

Legal Resource Library: A comprehensive toolkit for legal defense in medical cannabis cases.

A comprehensive toolkit for legal defense in medical cannabis cases. Training ACHEM Experts as Legal Consultants : Enhancing expertise at the intersection of medical and legal cannabis use.

: Enhancing expertise at the intersection of medical and legal cannabis use. Fostering Medical-Legal Collaboration: Strengthening partnerships between healthcare and legal professionals for a unified defense strategy.

Empowering Marginalized Communities

According to a press release issued by ACHEM, “AFI reflects the organization’s dedication to aiding communities historically marginalized in healthcare. AFI aims to empower patients, healthcare providers, and legal teams in navigating complex legal challenges by providing resources, training, and support."

Collaboration With NABCL

ACHEM has partnered with the National Association of Black Cannabis Lawyers (NABCL) to create a workgroup comprised of legal and medical experts who facilitate the program and professional collaboration.

NABCL's Role: NABCL, an association of attorneys, law students and advocates focuses on preparing members to engage in national conversations surrounding cannabis legalization, regulation, policy reform and civil rights.

