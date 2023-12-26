Cannabis Stock Movers For December 26, 2023

GAINERS:
- GrowLife PHOT shares closed up 40.00% at $0.0007
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 22.53% at $0.12
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 22.16% at $0.28
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 22.02% at $0.04
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 19.44% at $0.04
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 16.67% at $0.01
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 15.97% at $0.34
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 12.04% at $0.04
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 11.47% at $4.18
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 11.18% at $0.02
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 10.72% at $0.09
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 10.31% at $5.67
- Zoned Props ZDPY shares closed up 8.70% at $0.47
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed up 8.20% at $1.32
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed up 7.21% at $0.02
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 6.71% at $1.49
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 6.53% at $0.16
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 6.51% at $5.40
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 5.17% at $0.72
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 5.02% at $2.30
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 4.27% at $2.08
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 3.64% at $5.70
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.60% at $0.50
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 3.50% at $0.01
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed up 3.45% at $0.00
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.17% at $1.30
LOSERS:
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed down 58.79% at $0.01
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 57.02% at $0.03
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 26.97% at $0.07
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 18.92% at $0.00
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 13.61% at $0.07
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 9.26% at $0.01
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 8.80% at $1.14
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 8.22% at $0.08
- Psychemedics PMD shares closed down 7.07% at $2.63
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 6.20% at $0.01
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 5.62% at $0.04
- Neptune Wellness Solns NEPT shares closed down 4.13% at $0.61
- Indiva NDVAF shares closed down 4.13% at $0.07
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 4.08% at $0.02
