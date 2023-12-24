Holiday High: Tracking End-of-Year Cannabis Sales in Maine, Rhode Island And Canada

Maine’s Record Cannabis Sales
Maine has set a new record in cannabis sales, reflecting an industry that is not just budding but blooming. In 2023, Maine's cannabis retailers sold over $140 million worth of products, a significant leap from the previous year's sales.
Rhode Island's Progressive Market
In November 2023, Rhode Island reported sales of over $9.1 million. The breakdown of these sales includes $3.5 million in recreational sales and $5.6 million in medical sales, showcasing the diverse consumer base in the state.
In Rhode Island's November sales, pre-packaged buds led the way with $5.4 million, while edibles and pre-rolls followed with $1.2 million and $1.5 million, respectively.
Canadian Market's Steady Growth
In October 2023, the Canadian recreational cannabis market saw sales of CA$448.6 million, indicating not just a slight uptick from the previous month but also a substantial 15% year-over-year growth.
Ontario led Canadian provinces in cannabis sales with CA$177.7 million, a slight 1% increase from September.
Alberta followed with CA$ 76.4 million, maintaining similar levels to the previous month. British Columbia was close behind with CA$70.9 million.
On the lower end, Yukon reported CA$1.1 million in sales, maintaining a steady pace compared to other regions, reported MJBizDaily.
Photo: AI-Generated Image.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Missed the first wave of cannabis investments? Don’t make that mistake again.
Experts believe cannabis stocks have found their floor and are now poised for unprecedented growth.
Join Benzinga PotProfits. Our in-house canna stock expert, Michael Berger, is on a mission to uncover the most promising cannabis stocks poised for growth, even in a dull market. He leaves no bud unturned to bring you the juiciest potential double-digit opportunities!
Just this year, the PotProfits portfolio has seen smoking-hot gains like:
- 47.10% with $GTBIF
- 40.23% with $TCNNF
- 21.50% with $VFF
But here's the kicker: Michael is about to release his next potential winners, and he's chomping at the bit to share these ticker symbols with you ASAP.
Don't miss out on the green rush!