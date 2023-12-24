Holiday High: Tracking End-of-Year Cannabis Sales in Maine, Rhode Island And Canada

Loading... Loading...

Maine’s Record Cannabis Sales

Maine has set a new record in cannabis sales, reflecting an industry that is not just budding but blooming. In 2023, Maine's cannabis retailers sold over $140 million worth of products, a significant leap from the previous year's sales.

Rhode Island's Progressive Market

In November 2023, Rhode Island reported sales of over $9.1 million. The breakdown of these sales includes $3.5 million in recreational sales and $5.6 million in medical sales, showcasing the diverse consumer base in the state.

In Rhode Island's November sales, pre-packaged buds led the way with $5.4 million, while edibles and pre-rolls followed with $1.2 million and $1.5 million, respectively.

Canadian Market's Steady Growth

In October 2023, the Canadian recreational cannabis market saw sales of CA$448.6 million, indicating not just a slight uptick from the previous month but also a substantial 15% year-over-year growth.

Ontario led Canadian provinces in cannabis sales with CA$177.7 million, a slight 1% increase from September.

Alberta followed with CA$ 76.4 million, maintaining similar levels to the previous month. British Columbia was close behind with CA$70.9 million.

On the lower end, Yukon reported CA$1.1 million in sales, maintaining a steady pace compared to other regions, reported MJBizDaily.

Photo: AI-Generated Image.