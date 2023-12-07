Angel Investors Back The White Oak Bridge's Vision For Cannabis Logistics

Loading... Loading...

The White Oak Bridge (TWOB), a Connecticut-based cannabis logistics firm, has recently secured funding (for an undisclosed amount) from an angel investor. This strategic financial infusion marks a pivotal moment for TWOB, as it seems to establish itself as a frontrunner in the state's expanding cannabis market.

TWOB specializes in freight forwarding, transportation and warehousing services, catering specifically to Connecticut's vertically integrated cannabis supply chain. The backing from angel investors underscores their confidence in TWOB's innovative vision and approach to revolutionizing the logistics segment of the cannabis industry.

Solmarie Santiago, founder and president of The White Oak Bridge, commented on this development. "This funding not only validates our vision but also empowers us to further enhance our capabilities, expand our market presence, and deliver exceptional value to our license partners," she stated.

The investment is poised to accelerate TWOB's growth strategy, operational efficiency and expand its array of services. Such financial support is crucial as the company aims to become a pivotal component in Connecticut's cannabis supply chain, connecting cultivators, producers, manufacturers, and retailers.

Loading... Loading...

Erin Gorman Kirk, Esquire, CEO and founding partner of Cannabis Government Strategies, praised TWOB's approach. "Their holistic approach to warehousing and transportation, coupled with deep knowledge in logistics, compliance, and technology, is set to make a significant impact in the supply chain," she remarked.

Justin Frytz, founder and CEO of The White Oak Bridge, shared insights from recent industry interactions. "Other license holders expressed enthusiasm for the potential cost savings and expanded brand reach TWOB can provide. This validates our value proposition in supporting license holders as they establish their presence in the market," he explained.

Stay tuned for more on this company.

Image: AI