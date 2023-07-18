Exclusive: 100+ Year Old International Rolling Paper Brand Introduces America's First Real Rise Cones

A vertically integrated, international rolling paper brand, OCB, distributed in the U.S. by Republic Brands is launching OCB Brown Rice Cones. Per the company, these are the first and only cones in the U.S. that are made using real rice fibers, and they can be purchased at local retailers or online via the company's website or Amazon AMZN.

The addition of Brown Rice Cones expands the OCB Nature Collection of papers and cones to include Bamboo, Organic Hemp, Unbleached, and Brown Rice. The product will be introduced to retailers and consumers at CHAMPS Trade Show in Las Vegas on July 19th and follows the launch of Brown Rice papers in 2022.

“Brown Rice Cones are America’s only real rice cones and this launch builds on our legacy of innovation and sustainability. Other papers called “Rice” simply aren’t made of actual rice fibers,” stated Becky Roll, chief revenue officer at Republic Brands. “If you smoke the best, your paper matters - better ingredients, less taste, less ash. At OCB, we’re on a mission to make sure discerning consumers have access to the very best papers and cones. Our R&D team strives to use only the best ingredients when they’re making the paper - and the combination of real rice, organic hemp, and natural Acacia gum in OCB Brown Rice creates a silky mouthfeel. If you hold our real rice paper up to the light, you can even see the flecks of rice fibers in the paper.”

OCB Brown Rice Cones are made with sustainably sourced, GMO-free red rice fibers from France’s Camargue river delta and organic hemp grown by a co-op of farmers in Champagne, France, with paper made in the company’s family-owned paper mill using water from the French Alps. Unbleached and ultra-thin cones deliver an easy-to-use, premium, slow-burning experience that is nearly tasteless. The cones come in various sizes, including Mini, 1-¼, and King. Each cone includes a watermark that depicts a lighthouse, the brand’s beacon of excellence.

Additionally, the gumline of every OCB paper and cone uses natural Acacia gum, unlike most other cones or papers in the market. The company has partnered with an international non-governmental organization, Seedballs Kenya, in the Sahel region of Africa to distribute Acacia seeds for the rehabilitation of degraded forests and landscapes in the country.

The OCB Brand was born in 1918. The OCB name pays homage to the century-long history of the brand. The “O” flows from the Odet River in Western France, where the founding family built their original paper mill in 1822. In 1918, they moved to a more modern mill in Cascadec, lending the “C” to the brand they introduced that same year. The “B” represents the founding family – Bolloré.

OCB is committed to stewardship of the natural resources needed to sustain Earth, including investments in biomass boilers at its paper mill, which save over 11,500 metric tons of CO2 annually, and water treatment facilities that return water to Lake Léman that is 70% cleaner than regulations require. The paper then goes to Republic’s booklet facility in Perpignan, which is both carbon neutral and ISO 14001 certified.

