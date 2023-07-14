Taylor Swift Seen At A Members-Only Cannabis Club In NYC, Rapper Bun B Says She's Super Kind

One of music icons of this day and age, Taylor Swift visited a members-only cannabis club in New York City recently.

Stoners and Swifties, don’t jump to any conclusion on how or if she's coming out of the cannabis closet. She was just at a party hosted by Questlove of The Roots.

What happened: The party Swift attended at the Lower East Side Astor Club, also known as “The Highest Club In High Society,” per High Times, which called it a “New York Times-approved marijuana smokeasy."

The chef in charge of snacks at the event was the famous Nikki Steward, creator of The High-End Affair, a touring cannabis culinary entertainment brand that brings together marijuana industry influencers for networking purposes and enjoying the food. Steward is said to be one of the most sought-after culinary entertainment chefs in the country, who toured with DJ Khaled and has made dinners for celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Quavo.

Rapper Bun B Says Taylor Is Very Kind

Bun B, who happened to be at the party, praised Swift for her “kindness.” He compared her to Barack Obama and Beyonce in an Instagram post.

“About last night..got a call in the middle of dinner to meet Matt from @astorclubnyc at an Uno game. Random. Turns out it’s @questlove party with food from cannabis chef/educator @thechefnikki which was amazing. Quest calls @jazzbeezy who I hadn’t sent in years. On my way out he says I have to have a picture with you and Taylor. Who turns out to be THE Taylor,” Bun B wrote next to the picture of him shaking hands with Taylor Swift.

“As in @taylorswift who couldn’t have been more kind and personable. I’ve only ever met 2 other people who make you feel this seen and heard in an interaction before and that’s @barackobama and @beyonce My question is does this make me a Swiftie?”

Does Taylor Swift Smoke Weed?

So, the question is: Does Taylor Swift consume? The question remains unconfirmed. Although in 2011, this very private celebrity opened up on 60 Minutes where she said she doesn’t smoke marijuana because as a singer she's aware that smoking can damage her vocal cords. One could argue that this response doesn’t exclude edibles, for example, and that her stance may have changed since then, but that would be speculation.

One thing is certain, there are a lot of cannabis enthusiasts among Swift's fans who say weed helps them better understand her music.

“None of her songs are on the surface; you have to explore between the lyrics to fully grasp the meaning of each ballad,” said Melissa A Vitale, publicist and founder of Melissa A Vitale Public Relations, the first plant and intimacy wellness PR agency. “It’s euphoric when you finally piece together all the hidden meanings in her choruses. I don’t know if I’d be able to experience her words as deeply as I do without cannabis.”

Photo: Courtesy of Cosmopolitan UK via Wikimedia Commons