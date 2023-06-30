TYSON 2.0, Mike Tyson's Cannabis Brand, Now Available In Maine

TYSON 2.0, the cannabis brand co-founded by cultural icon Mike Tyson, launches today in Maine, in partnership with East Coast Cannabis.

"I am very grateful to bring TYSON 2.0 to Maine, as the New England region holds a special place in my heart. Our expansion here represents not just the growth of TYSON 2.0, but also our dedication to excellence and quality. We believe in enriching peoples' lives through the responsible use of cannabis, and I can't wait for the people of Maine to experience what we've passionately built with TYSON 2.0," stated Tyson, co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of TYSON 2.0.

The award-winning lineup of Tyson 2.0 products that have been brought to Maine consist of indoor flower across various sizes, concentrates and vapes, and the Mike Bites edible line. Tyson 2.0 and East Coast Cannabis will closely collaborate on cutting-edge genetics that will make each product launch undisputed, core to the shared ethos of both groups.

"Our motto is 'live the adventure,' and few embody that ethos like Mike," stated Ryan Ward, co-founder of East Coast Cannabis. "Our mission has always been to provide the best customer service and the highest-quality cannabis to our customers. TYSON 2.0 shares that mission."

Adam Wilks, CEO of TYSON 2.0, stated: "We're thrilled to partner with East Coast Cannabis and launch TYSON 2.0 across Maine. Creating the world's best cannabis products and exceptional customer service are the core of what we do. East Coast Cannabis shares our values, and now, together we will continue to deliver an experience unlike any other in Maine."

