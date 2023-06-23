Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 23, 2023

GAINERS:
LOSERS:
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 13.95% at $0.52
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 12.13% at $0.15
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 10.68% at $0.55
- SNDL SNDL shares closed down 9.42% at $1.25
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 8.63% at $0.59
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 6.45% at $0.39
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 6.32% at $1.60
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 5.59% at $1.52
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 4.74% at $0.40
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 4.74% at $1.81
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 4.36% at $0.02
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed down 3.92% at $3.68
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 3.87% at $3.23
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 3.66% at $3.95
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 3.16% at $1.65
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed down 3.02% at $70.59
