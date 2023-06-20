Tennis Hall Of Famer Martina Navratilova Supports NCAA Proposal To Stop Cannabis Testing & She's Cancer-Free!

The NCAA’s Friday announcement that it is considering removing cannabis from its list of banned substances elicited commentary, nearly all positive, from the entire sporting community and beyond.

While there has been no final decision on the NCAA's part about stopping cannabis testing, many prominent figures are reacting to the news.

One of the most prominent is the Czech-American tennis legend, Martina Navratilova.

“Well Hallelujah- welcome to the 21st century, NCAA!” she She tweeted.

Her comment was met with a response from a user who took issue, saying that cannabis has a strong residual effect and should therefore remain prohibited.

“Oh please. Other analgesics are legal too. It should totally be legal- it is not a performance-enhancing drug,” replied Navratilova, the 18-time singles Grand Slam champion who has always been a vehement supporter of legalizing cannabis.

Brittney Griner Supporter

The Tennis Hall of Famer was vociferously outspoken when WNBA star Brittney Griner was detained and imprisoned in Russia with a small amount of cannabis oil.

Even Bigger News: She's Cancer-Free

Meanwhile, Navratilova announced Monday on Twitter after what she said was a full day of tests at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NYC that she’s cancer-free.

"I got the all clear! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief," she wrote.

She revealed in January that she’d been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer and would begin treatment that month. She had been diagnosed with a noninvasive form of breast cancer in 2010 and had a lumpectomy.

Photo: Twitter