Picnic With The Hottest New Cannabis Products: Signature Strains, Vapes, K. Haring Glass Testers & More

Discover the latest and most exciting cannabis products in this round-up from Benzinga. Our selection features a wide range of offerings that have recently hit the market, providing something for every cannabis enthusiast.

Signature Dried Flower Strains by Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms Corp., a subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. VFF, has introduced four new signature dried flower strains to its product line: Area 51, Lemon Octane, Marmalade Punch, and Knockout. These strains are offered in the form of whole dried flower packs and 10-pack pre-rolls. The availability of these products may differ across various regions in Canada.

ARTIQ by Davinci

The ARTIQ by Davinci is a vaporizer that features a cooling cartridge technology that reduces vapor temperature by an average of 90%, providing a smoother and less harsh session. The extended air path and bottom airflow cartridges effectively cool down the hot vapor to room temperature levels. With a maximum voltage output of 84°F, compared to the standard 153°F in other devices, the ARTIQ sets a new standard for comfortable vaping. The highly anticipated launch of the ARTIQ is scheduled for June 14th.

Image by Davinci

New Flower Brand: Neon Moon

Neon Moon is a new cannabis flower brand that is now available in Nevada dispensaries. The brand aims to evoke nostalgia for the rock 'n' roll era with its vibrant packaging and affordable prices. Consumers can choose from various sizes, ranging from a small portion to a full ounce, based on their preferences. In the near future, Neon Moon plans to introduce a five-pack of .4g pre-rolls called "Space Travelers." "The cultivars utilized for Neon Moon were selected based on their unique flavors, interesting terpene profiles, and complementary THC ratios," per a release shared exclusively with Benzinga.

Image by Neon Moon

A Full Line by The Source

Also in Nevada, a cannabis dispensary, The Source is offering a variety of cannabis products to consumers. This includes: High Heads Puff Pens, and rechargeable vapes featuring strains such as Gelatti, Bahama Cake, Race Fuel OG, and Blackberry Kush Cake. Priced at $30, each Puff Pen contains 500 mg of distillate. High Heads Gummies, made with natural ingredients and pure fruit puree, are available in flavors like Cherry Blast Sours, Tropical Takeoff, and Wonder Melon; and The Source's Flower House collection, which includes over 70 premier flower strains. Available in stores (Las Vegas) and conveniently online.

Image courtesy of The Source.

Bath Bombs by Blazy Susan

Susan's Own Full Spectrum CBD Bath Bombs are created by Blazy Susan, a CBD lifestyle company based in Colorado. These bath bombs offer an aromatic experience with rich floral scents. They are embellished with biodegradable glitter, real rose, and lavender flakes. In addition to their pleasing appearance and fragrance, the bath bombs contain 100mg of fast-absorbing full-spectrum CBD, which can aid in reducing stress and tension. Customers can select either the Lavender variant for soothing and calming effects or the Rose variant for an invigorating and energizing bath. Each bath bomb is priced at $16.

K. Haring Glass Tester by Higher Standards

The K. Haring Glass Tester is a product available from the Keith Haring collection at Higher Standards — from Greenlane Holdings Inc. GNLN. Priced at $20, this glass tester offers a convenient and stylish way to enjoy your materials. It is designed as a rolling tray, providing a perfect surface for rolling and mixing. The Keith Haring collection celebrates the late artist's legacy and offers a unique opportunity to own a piece inspired by his iconic artwork. For the first time ever, the Broad Museum in Los Angeles will premiere Keith Haring’s expansive body of work titled “Art is for Everybody,”, the company told Benzinga.

Image by Higher Standards

The introduction of these new cannabis products reflects the ongoing innovation within the industry. Stay informed about it every week here at Benzinga.

Related News

Image Credits: H_Ko And LeManna On Shutterstock Edited By Benzinga