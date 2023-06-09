Michigan Set To Rock The Stage With First-Ever Music Festival Under Licensed Cannabis Sales

Ypsilanti's Riverside Park in Michigan is about to ignite with excitement as it plays host to the inaugural Spark in the Park music festival.

This groundbreaking event, taking place on June 10th and 11th, promises a unique fusion of cannabis and hip-hop, offering a one-of-a-kind experience for attendees, per MLive Michigan.

Cannabis And Hip-Hop Unite At Spark In The Park

Spark in the Park proudly claims the title of Michigan's first major music festival with licensed adult-use sales and consumption of cannabis. This bold move showcases the growing acceptance and integration of cannabis culture into the mainstream entertainment scene.

Immersive Cannabis Experience: Cannabis enthusiasts over 21 will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of cannabis products available for sale, sampling and tasting. With an impressive lineup of over 30 cannabis vendors, attendees can engage with various brands and make direct purchases, allowing them to delve deeper into the world of cannabis.

Elevated Musical Experience: The event will feature headliners Method Man, Redman, B-Real, Ying Yang Twins, Trick Trick, Good Money G100 and Kid Jay.

In addition to the captivating mainstage performances, Spark in the Park will feature a dedicated electronic dance music (EDM) stage, sponsored by Flash Flippin', the organizer's cannabis company.

“Riverside Park has been absolutely tremendous in helping us get organized. They’ve had events of this size and caliber before,” festival organizer Andrew Wright said.

Creating a Laid-Back Environment: The festival organizers have meticulously worked to create a laid-back environment, where cannabis enthusiasts and music lovers can come together without restrictions. Spark in the Park aims to foster a sense of camaraderie and celebration, embracing the shared passion for cannabis and music among attendees.

While immersing themselves in the festival's offerings, attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and a folding lawn chair for their comfort. However, outside food and drink will not be allowed, ensuring that attendees can fully indulge in the culinary delights available on-site.

Safety and Compliance: Spark in the Park has received approvals from the City of Ypsilanti and the State of Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency, ensuring that all legal and safety requirements are met. This guarantees a secure and enjoyable environment for festival-goers to embrace the unique experience.

To be a part of this groundbreaking cannabis-friendly music festival, ticket packages ranging from $35 to $340 are available for purchase online and at the door.

Join fellow cannabis enthusiasts and music aficionados at Spark in the Park, where the transformative combination of cannabis and hip-hop creates a remarkable celebration of art and culture.

Photo: Courtesy Of Aranxa Esteve On Unsplash