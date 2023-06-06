EvoLife's 'LocalsOnly Concentrates' To Reach A Wider Cannabis Audience Via Humble & Fume

Humble & Fume Inc. HUMBF HMBL , a distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, entered into partnership with EvoLife, manufacturer of the LocalsOnly Concentrate brand of products. Through the agreement, Humble will be responsible for the exclusive distribution and sales of its entire catalog of existing and future products. This strategic partnership ensures that EvoLife's "LocalsOnly Concentrates" cannabis products will reach a wider audience and continue to meet the growing demand in the market.

"Humble & Fume is the perfect partner for us as we expand our distribution network," stated Samuel Quinn, vice-president of communications at EvoLife Scientific. "Their expertise and industry presence will help us bring our premium products to more consumers, delivering the quality and value that EvoLife is known for. We are excited about the opportunities this alliance brings. Together with Humble & Fume, we will continue to drive innovation in the industry and provide exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of cannabis consumers."

Humble & Fume CEO, Jakob Ripshtein stated: "We are very excited to join forces with EvoLife to help enhance their market presence. We believe our deep expertise in distribution and thoughtful retail activation will help EvoLife achieve its stated goal to solidify its position as a leader in cannabis extraction and product innovation."

Photo by Thiago Patriota on Unsplash

