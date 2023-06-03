Congress Member Shouts 'F*ck Ron DeSantis!' On Stage At DC Concert Then Sings And Dances With The Band

Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-FL), the youngest member of Congress cursed Florida governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis on stage Friday night during a Paramore concert in Washington, D.C.

Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams announced called Alejandro Frost onto the stage. “I would like to invite the first Gen Z congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost to the stage right now.”

Alejandro Frost walked onto the stage, hugged Williams and then the joint got jumping.

“Do you see this? Do you see the future right here?” Williams said.

After Williams asked AlejandroFrost if he would like to say anything to the audience, he didn't hold back.

“F*ck Ron DeSantis! F*ck fascism!” shouted Alejandro Frost who turned 26 this past January. Then he joined Williams for a performance of one of the band’s songs. He sang and danced like a rock musician whose moves were reminiscent of a younger Mick Jagger.

National Gun Violence Awareness Day June 3

Before Alejandro Frost went out dancing Friday night, earlier in the day he joined tens of thousands around the country in commemorating Gun Violence Awareness Day, June 3, a national movement that began 10 years ago following the shooting death of 15-year-old Chicago teenager, Hadiya Pendleton who would have turned 26 on this day. She was shot and killed just days after performing at the parade for President Barack Obama's second inauguration.

"I’ve been thinking about this movement, people like Yaya and her family, and the countless others we lose to gun violence. I know together, we will build a nation where not one more loved one is lost to this crisis," said the Congressman who also supports cannabis legalization and expungement.

Photo: Maxwell Alejandro Frost celebrating election victory, Twitter