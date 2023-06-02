Exclusive: Marijuana Wholesale Platform LeafLink Invests In Weed Logistics Company Forming Premier Partnership In California

Marijuana wholesale platform LeafLink announced Friday a strategic partnership with a cannabis logistics company Leafgistics. This agreement establishes an exclusive partnership in California, where Leafgistics will plan inventory, and coordinate the movement and storage of wholesale cannabis products.

As part of this collaboration, LeafLink has made an undisclosed investment in Leafgistics, reinforcing their shared vision of addressing the complexities within California’s cannabis supply chain through technology-driven logistics solutions. This partnership represents a significant milestone for LeafLink as it builds an ecosystem of cannabis commerce through purposeful relationships, aiming to advance the industry.

“Through our partnership with Leafgistics, we are elevating our services to the next level, providing California cannabis companies with industry-leading transportation, fulfillment, and distribution services,” Artie Minson, president and CEO of LeafLink stated. “As LeafLink enters a new phase of growth, partners like Leafgistics play a vital role in expanding our commerce ecosystem and better serving the cannabis sector.”

By accessing Leafgistics' logistics services, LeafLink's extensive community of over 1,200 buyers and sellers in California can benefit from hassle-free product deliveries. Leafgistics offers a comprehensive range of logistics services including secure transportation and distribution, inventory management, precise order fulfillment, cash consolidation, and delivery within a 24 hour turnaround in metropolitan areas.

With strategically located fulfillment centers in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Santa Rosa, totaling 150,000 cubic feet of storage space, Leafgistics provides visibility into each step of the distribution process through a pioneering warehouse management system.

“Operators deserve a logistics provider that is attuned to their specific needs,” Steven Maman, co-CEO of Leafgistics stated. “Leafgistics is a pioneer in cannabis logistics, paying meticulous attention to the details that can make or break cannabis distribution, from maintaining optimal product temperatures to ensuring regulatory compliance.”

Photo: Courtesy of Artem Podrez via Pexels