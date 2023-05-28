Florida Gets New Cannabis Retailer With Cookies Orlando Opening

As you drive down Lee Road in Orlando, Florida, there's a new establishment that's likely to catch your eye. It's not a typical retail store, not a grocery or a fast-food joint, but something quite different. This is Cookies Orlando, the second retail cannabis store in Florida by TRP, an owner and operator of cannabis brands.

Having already established its presence in 14 states and two countries, TRP is setting out to make a significant mark on the Florida cannabis market with the launch of this dispensary. Opened softly on May 20th, the store celebrated its grand inauguration on May 27th, promising an exciting offering of high-quality medical cannabis products to Floridian consumers.

"We have already started compliant delivery to this market and have seen a positive response and a growing patient base that already supports us in this area," expressed Brandon Johnson, co-founder and CEO of TRP. For him, the Orlando market is strategic, being the third-largest metropolitan area in Florida. It represents a significant milestone in TRP's journey toward enhancing its business footprint.

Cookies Orlando is not merely a store, but a portal to an array of medical cannabis products, he argued. "We are excited to open our doors to the Orlando community and share our passion for providing the best medical cannabis products to our patients," Johnson said.

The store plans to stand out with its unique blend of preferred and new flower strains from renowned cultivators. Notably, Cookies' new C-Bites rosin edibles, available in five tantalizing flavors, are sure to draw attention. The opening also marked the debut of popular strains like Cookies Cereal Milk, AMF, and Gumbo Brands’ Madison Square Gumbo, along with Dr. Greenthumb's inaugural Florida strain, Latin Lingo.

The Cookies Orlando menu is completed with fresh phenotypes from Natures Lab Extracts and cultivars from Lemonnade, SMKRS, GasHouse Brands, Pure Blanco, and Grandiflora Genetics.

Daniel Firtel, co-founder and president of TRP, couldn't hold back his excitement about the lineup. "Orlando is opening with our best menu to date in Florida," he concluded.