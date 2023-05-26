Religious Marijuana Use To Legalization Efforts: Everything You Need To Know About Global Cannabis

German Regional Government Isn't Onboard With National Marijuana Legalization Plan

Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach recently submitted a draft bill to legalize recreational cannabis possession, cultivation and social clubs. The proposal seeks to allow adults to possess up to 25 grams of marijuana and grow up to three plants for personal use. It would also permit cannabis social clubs where growers can distribute cannabis products.

However, the State government in North Rhine-Westphalia does not agree, reported IamExpat.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Health in Düsseldorf said the opposition stems from "the dangers of cannabis-related brain injuries in young people up to the age of 25."

Local Government In India Bans Cannabis Use At Lord Shiva Shrines In Odisha

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, all Hindu shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva in the Indian state of Odisha are subjected to a ban on cannabis use by the local government, reported WION.

The move comes ahead of the Kanwar Yatra, which takes place during the monsoon season from June to September.

The directive came from Dilip Routray, the director of the Odia Language Literature and Culture department, as a response to an appeal made by Padmashri Baba Balia, a social activist.

Interestingly, cannabis has been an integral part of Lord-Shiva-centered religious celebrations as it is believed that the plant is a favorite substance of the deity.

State Department Says More Countries Are Embracing Religious Marijuana Use In 2022

The recent U.S. State Department's annual report to Congress on issues related to international religious freedom provided more insight. Officials took a closer look at whether marijuana laws in some countries respect or violate believers' rights when it comes to practicing their faiths, reported Marijuana Moment.

Sentiment on cannabis was overly positive in 2022 in terms of those who practice using marijuana during their spiritual ceremonies, the report found, highlighting that spiritual leaders praised cannabis reform efforts in their respective countries.

Some of the highlights from the report include Saint Lucia's religious organizations that said the government consulted them on issues related to marijuana, while Rastafarians in several countries said they were inspired by their government's reform efforts to regulate the plant.

Police To Regulate Cannabis Usage In Thailand, Cultivators Under Protection Following Elections

The Move Forward Party of Thailand wants to re-classify cannabis as a controlled substance via a new Public Health Ministry regulation following its electoral success in the May 14th election.

Sirikanya Tansakun, MFP deputy leader said on Thursday it will allow police and officials dealing with narcotics to regulate its usage, reported the Bangkok Post.

However, Tansakun said those who are cultivating cannabis lawfully will be protected.

"Operators and growers who comply with rules will have their businesses protected," she said. "This is for those who have obtained licenses and registrations."

Could Iceland Be The Next Country To Legalize Medical Cannabis?

Iceland is considering launching a four-year pilot project to permit the use, cultivation, production and distribution of medical cannabis, reported Cannabis News Health.

Officials proposed the plan on the heels of last week's debate in Alþingi, Icelandic Parliament.

Under the program, the Ministry of Health will team up with the Minister of Culture and Trade to create a working group to create a bill allowing companies to apply for licenses to produce and distribute cannabis medicines.

The ministry needs to present the bill by the 31st of December for the 4-year pilot program to start from the 1st of January 2024. For now, Sativex is the only marijuana-based medicine that can be prescribed under the law.

Cannabis Stores In British Columbia Can Now Have Transparent Windows

British Columbia-based cannabis retailers no longer need to shield their storefronts according to a recent announcement, reported Marijuana Business Daily.

The British Columbia government's Liquor & Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) announced that it is lifting all visibility requirements from the Cannabis Licensing Regulation. The organization is responsible for providing cannabis store licenses in the province.

"The lack of visibility into some licensed or authorized cannabis stores is putting cannabis store operators, staff and patrons at risk," per the province's announcement.

