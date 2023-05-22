Government-Funded THC-Rich Cannabis Strains Debut In Argentina: Why This Could Shake Up Marijuana Markets

In a significant breakthrough for Argentina's cannabis industry, the main government agency for the development of science and technology, CONICET, has unveiled the first six proprietary varieties of medical cannabis, developed entirely with national resources.

With private investments in cannabis and a pharmaceutical complex in the pipeline, Argentina is poised to become a key player in the global cannabis market.

In a recent interview, Gregorio Bigatti, the director of the publicly-funded program, went into the details of this groundbreaking project and shed light on its significance.

"We have the feminized seeds that will be available for sale shortly, through the company Whale Leaf Farm S.A…These varieties now can be bought, sold, and propagated”, Bigatti said, noting the current administration is shaping a cannabis supply chain beyond CBD products.

By utilizing domestic resources, Argentina aims to foster its burgeoning cannabis industry and reduce its reliance on imports. Additionally, private investments are pouring into the sector, further propelling the country's cannabis ambitions.

"We are against the entire model that comes from other countries, …. these varieties are ours…Our [business] model for cannabis oils involves the whole plant, these have THC and they work, these are the products that people are actually using”, added Bigatti.

Argentinian Potential For Cannabis Cultivation

These cannabis strains cater to different therapeutic treatments, boasting varying levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD) and therapeutic terpenes. The launch marks a pivotal moment for the country, highlighting its potential for cannabis cultivation, both in terms of THC-rich strains and industrial hemp.

Argentina's geographical and climatic conditions present a fertile ground for cannabis cultivation, attracting both local and international attention. By leveraging this expertise, Argentina aims to establish itself as a cannabis powerhouse and challenge the dominance of foreign players in the industry.

CONICET's Role in Scientific Advancement

CONICET, the main government agency fostering science and technology development in Argentina has played a pivotal role in this groundbreaking achievement.

Bigatti revealed that these cannabis varieties have undergone a rigorous development process.

This scientific approach facilitated by the new regulatory framework marks a significant shift from clandestine practices to a more evidence-based approach in cannabis research and cultivation.

Impact On Public Health And Regional Economies

The efficacy of these new cannabis varieties has already been demonstrated in clinical trials conducted by the Ministry of Health of the Province of Chubut. By incorporating whole plants into their oils, rather than relying solely on pure CBD as seen in other countries, Argentina's national varieties offer a comprehensive therapeutic solution.

By embracing its potential for THC-rich strains and industrial hemp, Argentina is leveraging its natural resources and regional expertise.

This local model aligns with the needs and preferences of the population, ensuring that the oils produced are both effective and widely utilized.

Moreover, the cannabis industry creates new job opportunities and benefits regional economies, with elements such as the algae substrate used for harvesting being locally produced.

Related News

Photo: grebeshkovmaxim and OMfotovideocontent on Shutterstock