This Biotech Company Discovers What May Be The First New Compounds Of Psilocybin In History

NY-based biotech platform Terran Biosciences announced the publication of an international PCT patent application covering what may be the first new salts, co-crystals and polymorphs of psilocybin in history.

CEO Dr. Sam Clark stated the company believes the new forms of psilocybin “will significantly broaden access and improve the ability of researchers and developers to work with this compound to deliver new therapeutics.”

This is why Terran has also filed a Drug Master File (DMF) with the FDA.

Clark further added that the discovery marks “a new chapter in psychedelic medicinal chemistry,” as the company worked with one of the most well-studied compounds “to create novel breakthroughs previously not thought possible."

Terran states that, while the psilocybin molecule has long been believed to be a zwitterion and therefore lacking the ability to form salts, its research team successfully created a number of novel salt forms of psilocybin.

These salts underwent extensive polymorph screening until the most stable polymorphs were determined, which the company believes may represent the first new salts and polymorphs of psilocybin in history.

The same set of studies was replicated with the psilocin prodrug O-acetylpsilocin, which also resulted in additional novel salts and polymorphs of that compound.

The company is currently producing GMP-grade psilocybin and supplying researchers and clinics worldwide.

The new PCT application adds to the company’s recent four IP claims on improved versions of classic empathogen MDMA as well as another for DMT- and ibogaine-inspired non-hallucinogenic psychoplastogens.

