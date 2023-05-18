Trucking Industry Faces New Drug Testing Policy Despite Driver Shortage And No Increase In Accidents

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) finalized a rule to amend its drug testing policy in a way that could have significant implications for truckers, commercial drivers, pilots and other federally regulated transit workers who use cannabis off the job.

In a notice this past Tuesday, DOT said that it has completed the rulemaking process for the policy change, which would allow oral saliva drug testing as an alternative to urine-based tests.

But Can They Test For Cannabis Impairment?

The ongoing and far-from-solved issue of testing for cannabis impairment continues to befuddle those who insist, or wish, these tests could be as straightforward as measuring blood alcohol levels. But, alas, it is not the case. Marijuana, which affects everyone differently, cannot be objectively measured by any scientifically proven methodology at this moment. Current testing does not identify intoxication, only the presence of marijuana metabolites or THC.

Meanwhile, The Hiring Pool Is Shrinking

As more potential and current truck drivers test positive for cannabis use, fewer of them are going through the return-to-duty process to get their commercial driver’s licenses back, wrote Arkansas Business.

As a result, and with nearly every state in the union allowing for some form of legal marijuana consumption, trucking companies are seeing their hiring pool shrink even as they struggle to close an already crucial driver shortage.

More Positive Weed Tests Than All Other Drugs Combined

Of the 3.5 million Americans with commercial driver’s licenses, more than 100,000 have tested positive for marijuana since 2020, including nearly 41,000 in 2022 alone, according to data from DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

“We haven’t seen a dramatic increase in accidents, but pre-hiring everyone has to be tested, and when you’re required to randomly test a percentage of employees every year, that is exacerbating the workforce challenge,” said Shannon Newton, president of the Arkansas Trucking Association.

How Bad Is The Truck Driver Shortage?

The trucking industry is estimated to have a shortage of nearly 80,000 drivers. While the problem is expected to get worse before it gets better. The latest ATA estimates show the truck driver shortage could reach 160,000 by 2030.